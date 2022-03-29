Good Sam - Episode 1.10 - I Thought I Lost You - Press Release

HOPE VALLEY IS GETTING BACK TO IT’S HOPEFUL AND JOYOUS ROOTS IN ‘WHEN CALLS THE HEART’ APRIL 17, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL STUDIO CITY – March 18, 2022 – On “When Calls the Heart,” Hope Valley gets back to its core roots in “Hope Valley Days: Part 1,” premiering Sunday, April 17 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”) and Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) star. Mayor Hickam (Rosenbaum) decides that Hope Valley needs to get back to its hopeful, joyous roots and decides to host Hope Valley Days, a collective celebration inspired by giving, fun, hope, and love. “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.
Comments / 0