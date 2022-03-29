ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Good Sam - Episode 1.10 - I Thought I Lost You - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I Thought I Lost You” – In the aftermath of a devastating storm, Dr. Sam Griffith and her father, Griff, come together to support her injured mother, Vivian. Also, Dr. Lex Trulie and Dr. Joey Costa each make pivotal decisions...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

The Blacklist - Episode 9.14 - Eva Mason - Press Release

04/01/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davi Santos
Person
Victoria Rowell
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Wendy Crewson
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Kevin Dunn
Person
Donna Williams
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Tobias on “NCIS”?

Season 19 of NCIS and its newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, are underway, and fans are excitedly anticipating a rare crossover special in the NCIS universe. While they are curious about the characters that will converge in this crossover, there’s also speculation about the continuation of some characters. Fans are asking what happened to Tobias Fornell in NCIS after he was MIA in recent episodes. Speculation about actor Joe Spano, who plays Tobias, leaving NCIS has been going on since last season. So fans are worried about saying goodbye to another favorite character following the departure of Mark Harmon in season 18. But fans might not have to worry about bidding farewell to Tobias just yet.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Parker’s Juvie Past & Teases a Possible New Couple (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 15 “Thick as Thieves.”]. Heading into the latest NCIS episode, it seemed that all we’d be talking about would be team leader Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) juvie past. And then Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) reveals she needs a date to her cousin’s wedding and things get much more complicated and awkward than we expected.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Original#Et Pt#Paramount
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.18 - Babies, Lies And A Resplendent Cannoli - Press Release

“Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What’s Next After Meemaw & Dale’s Split? ‘Young Sheldon’ Stars Weigh In

Laughter has always been at the center of CBS’s Young Sheldon, the early-’90s-set prequel to The Big Bang Theory that explores the life of persnickety 12-year-old genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his East Texas family. But heading into its 100th episode, TV’s No. 1 comedy has been pulling on the heartstrings as well.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
spoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 2.05 - Reunion - Press Release

"Reunion" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE RACE TO FIND MIA - After receiving a new clue that could lead to Mia's (guest star Vanessa Yao) whereabouts, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) race to find her before Russell Tan's forces do. Meanwhile, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is tested when a new restaurant opens nearby, and Althea (Shannon Dang) continues to struggle with the challenges of work. Tzi Ma, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#205). Original airdate 4/6/2022.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Welcome to Flatch - Episode 1.03 - Dance It Out - Press Release

When a coveted pair of sneakers lands in a Flatch shoe store, Kelly and Shrub come up with inventive ways to get the money to buy them, including selling homemade treasure maps and starting a for-profit hip-hop dance school in the all-new “Dance It Out” episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, March 31 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-103) (TV-14 D, L)
THEATER & DANCE
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.16 - Welcome To The Man Code - Press Release

“Welcome to the Man Code” – When Calvin discovers his friend, Lorenzo, (Bill Bellamy), is harboring a secret, he struggles with whether to share the info with Tina. Also, Dave becomes concerned about Gemma’s growing closeness to a coach at her school, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.18 - School-ercise - Press Release

When Beverly steps in for PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class. He is surprised to find enjoyment in it, until Beverly suffers an embarrassing incident – causing Adam the ultimate humiliation. Brea steps in to show Adam his mother’s good intentions and he ultimately comes to her defense. Meanwhile, Barry and Geoff find themselves both up for the same medical internship – causing conflict in their budding friendship.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

When Calls the Heart - Episode 9.07 - Hope Valley Days: Part 1 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

HOPE VALLEY IS GETTING BACK TO IT’S HOPEFUL AND JOYOUS ROOTS IN ‘WHEN CALLS THE HEART’ APRIL 17, ON HALLMARK CHANNEL STUDIO CITY – March 18, 2022 – On “When Calls the Heart,” Hope Valley gets back to its core roots in “Hope Valley Days: Part 1,” premiering Sunday, April 17 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”) and Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) star. Mayor Hickam (Rosenbaum) decides that Hope Valley needs to get back to its hopeful, joyous roots and decides to host Hope Valley Days, a collective celebration inspired by giving, fun, hope, and love. “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy