Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential for fuel siphoning thieves

By Nicolette Perdomo
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning of thieves targeting fuel and siphoning it directly from vehicles. CCSO said it has not happened here but wants people to be aware.

Here are a few tips to help keep your vehicle in motion:

  • Always park in well-lit locations
  • Park in your garage when possible.
  • Avoid parking in public places for extended periods of time.
  • If you park in a driveway, park as close to your house as possible, ideally in a well-lit area.
  • Position your vehicle so the fuel door is seen from a main road.
  • Consider installing a locking gas cap, even if your fuel door locks.
  • Avoid parking on the side of the road providing easy access to thieves
  • Remember to call 911 if you see suspicious behavior, such as someone putting a siphon into a gas tank or acting strangely around parked cars.

It can be tough to determine if your gas has been siphoned.

However, drivers should pay close attention to the fuel levels in their vehicles before and after driving.

If you do have a locking gas cap, there might be scratches or damage on it where thieves attempted to access your gas.

Some signs you may have been a victim of fuel theft:

  1. Odor of gas or diesel near your vehicle
  2. Fuel puddled underneath your vehicle
  3. Fuel gauge is noticeably lower
  4. Vehicle fails to start

CCSO encourages people to pay close attention and to report any suspicious activity to CCSO at 941-639-0013 or 911 in an emergency.

