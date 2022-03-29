ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad County, TX

Goliad County chamber banquet set for April 22

mysoutex.com
 1 day ago

The Annual Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center Awards Banquet, “2022: Goliad Proud,” will be held Friday, April 22. The annual event will be held at the Goliad Auditorium. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social mixer, dinner at...

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Hardin County Cattle Producers to host Beef Banquet

KENTON — The annual Hardin County Beef Producers Beef Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 in the Community Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Letson Ave., Kenton. Tickets for the banquet are $20 at the door for adults and $10 for youth ages 4-8....
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Austin Daily Herald

Mower County Dairy Banquet tickets on sale

Tickets for the 69th Mower County Dairy Banquet are now on sale. The Mower County Dairy Royalty will be crowned at the annual banquet on Saturday, April 2, at Lansing Corners Bar and Grill, just north of Austin. The event will begin with a silent scholarship auction at 11:30 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Times Gazette

Highland County Chamber annual dinner is May 12

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 12, at The Lake View Loft Event Venue. “This event allows chamber members and community leaders to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening in the country with a first-rate meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers and restaurants,” Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Attendees will enjoy exquisite hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and some fresh air at The Lake View Loft Event Venue, located at 10215 Jones Rd. outside of Hillsboro. This year’s event, titled Hats Off to Our Members, will celebrate the accomplishments of the Highland County Chamber and recognize the many hats worn by the chamber membership. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat as prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.”
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Goliad County, TX
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Chamber Celebrates Business & Individuals at Annual Banquet

BB Chamber Award winners announced during the annual banquet on March 12, 2022. Pictured with Chamber President Tania Kreitman Top Left: Michelle Nelson Top Right: Lindsay Cook of the Custer County Foundation Center: Stephanie Eggleston of GK Bottom Left: Katie Badgley of Grange Mutual Bottom Right: Stewart Fox with Nebraska State Bank Not pictured: Runza.
BROKEN BOW, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Goliad Proud
Chronicle

The Night in Photos: 2022 Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Banquet

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Friday night at the Hotel Washington in downtown Chehalis. Providence was honored as the Business of the Year. Read more about that here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/providence-receives-chambers-business-of-the-year-honor,286328. Look for additional coverage in Tuesday's edition of The Chronicle. In the meantime, enjoy these photographs from...
TiffinOhio.net

Seneca County Brew Tour set for April 2

Tiffin, Ohio — Destination Seneca County, in partnership with Seneca County breweries, is set to launch the first ever Seneca County Brew Tour on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The brew tour aims to highlight Seneca County’s growing brewery industry and allow locals and visitors the opportunity to explore what Seneca County has to offer.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sentinel

Local United Way to host golf tournament

LEWISTOWN — With just over one month left until the close of the United Way of Mifflin-Juniata’s fundraising campaign, $340,000 has been raised, which is 76% of the $450,000 goal. “The past two years have been difficult for all of us in many aspects,” the United Way wrote...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Kingsport Times-News

D-B Alumni Association golf tournament set for April 9

KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its second annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 and lunch and awards will begin at 1 p.m. Mulligans, red tees and senior tees allowed.
KINGSPORT, TN
Lima News

Lima Chamber plans golf outing

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce will hold its golf classic tournament at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Hidden Creek Golf Club, 6245 Sugar Creek Road, Lima, and Colonial Golfers Club, 10985 Harding Highway, Harrod. Cost for Chamber members is $360 for a foursome or $90...
LIMA, OH
Las Cruces Sun-News

Cornhole tournament at Hooters supports veterans

Community snapshot: Nation’s Finest teamed up with Hooters-Las Cruces to hold a cornhole tournament Saturday, March 26, with proceeds supporting homeless, disabled and at-risk veterans needing assistance with housing, health care and employment. Zac España and Roman Lopez won the tournament but said they were simply glad to be out enjoying a nice day, playing for a good cause. “We’re just happy you guys brought people together to have some fun today, and we are happy to do what we can for our veterans,” España said. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy