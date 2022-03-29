ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School ‘deeply concerned’ for Year 9 pupil missing for more than a week

A school has renewed calls for help in finding a Year 9 pupil who has been missing from his home in north-west London for more than a week.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, was last seen at his home address in Brent at around 10pm on Sunday March 20.

The principal at his school, Ark Elvin Academy, has said she is “deeply concerned” about his disappearance, and urged the public to share any information they may have.

At this point more than a week after he was last seen we are desperate to raise the profile of this investigation

Principal Rebecca Curtis said: “We are deeply concerned for Rashid, who has been missing for more than a week. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

“Anyone who knows Rashid will know how out of character this is.”

Ms Curtis said Rashid had excellent attendance at school, worked hard in lessons and was making good progress.

“All of his friends are desperately concerned about him and want him to know how much they are missing him. We are working with our in-school counselling service place2be to support our pupils and staff at this difficult time.”

“At this point more than a week after he was last seen we are desperate to raise the profile of this investigation. Everyone needs to recognise Rashid’s face so we can find out where he is. Someone must have seen him or know where he is.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, from the Northwest Command Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “As time passes our concern for Rashid is growing.

“He’s a young man, only 14, and while our work to establish all the facts continues, there appears to be no clear reason at this time for his going missing.”

He said it was completely out of character for Rashid to go missing and that nothing like this had happened before.

“We’re doing all we can to support Rashid’s family, who are desperate for him to come home, and we need the public’s support,” he said.

He said officers were building up a picture of Rashid’s life and wanted to hear from any friends of his who had any information that might be useful.

“We’ve spoken to a number of people but remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to us. Even if you think it might be insignificant, you must tell us. The slightest fragment of information could prove vital,” he added.

“I want to also appeal directly to Rashid to come home. Rashid – you are not in any trouble at all. Our only concern is for your safety and all we want is to get you home to your family. Please contact us and let us know you’re safe.”

The police have called on any member of the public who has seen Rashid or has any information about where he might be to call 999, quoting 22MIS009512.

Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-org.uk.

