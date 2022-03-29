Fires keeping crews busy in 3 communities overnight

Three separate fires in East Boston, Fitchburg, and Shrewsbury kept crews busy overnight.

The fire in East Boston was on Meridian Street, a multi-family home. The Boston Fire Department says the fire was contained to the second and third floor, but water damage affects all floors. No one was hurt, but 19 people are now displaced.

In Fitchburg, crews are on scene at a house fire on Canton Street.

In addition to the flames, firefighters are also facing some wind chills in the single digits.

Fire on Canton Street in Fitcburg

And in Shrewsbury, fire crews responded to a home on Shady Lane Avenue. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Monday. The cause of this fire is unknown at this point.

The fire started on the second floor. One person lived in the home and made it out safely.

Boston 25 is reaching out to all of the departments involved for more information.

Fire in Shrewsbury on Shady Lane Avenue

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

