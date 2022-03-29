ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters march in India’s capital on second day of nationwide strike

World News

Hundreds of workers have marched with the red flags of labour unions and chanted anti-government slogans in India’s capital on the second day of a nationwide strike.

The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to parliament that is often used for protests.

Protesters taking part in the second day of the two-day action say economic policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government are hurting workers and the country’s vast unorganised sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7xYU_0esqf3kq00
A woman carries a child and marches in support of a nationwide two-day strike in New Delhi (AP) (AP)

Swadesh Dev Roye, a top official with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said: “Modi’s government has only one point: that it wants to hide its economic criminality under the garb of communalism and religion.”

About a dozen unions that organised the strike want the government to provide universal social security coverage for workers in the unorganised sector, hike the minimum wage under a flagship employment guarantee programme and scrap a new labour law that gives employers greater leeway in setting wages and working hours.

The demonstrators included contract health workers who wore protective robes and demanded increased wages and regulation of their services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ab2dA_0esqf3kq00
Contractual health workers said their contracts were not renewed by the government (AP) (AP)

Strikers are also demanding that the government halts plans of privatisation of some public-sector banks and the sale of public assets.

Mr Modi’s government says privatising some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that asset sales would help raise money to spur economic growth.

The two-day strike was felt nationwide, and essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity were affected in several states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SUnt_0esqf3kq00
Strikers want the government to provide universal social security coverage for workers in the vast unorganised sector, hike the minimum wage under a flagship employment guarantee program and scrap a new labour law that gives employers greater leeway in setting wages and working hours (AP) (AP)

Elsewhere in the country, protests were held in eastern West Bengal state where demonstrators stopped trains at several locations.

In southern Kerala, where the state government led by the opposition Communist Party of India backed the protest, streets were empty and shops shuttered.

India’s economy has bounced back after experiencing a major blow during the first two years of the pandemic.

But many jobs have disappeared, with unemployment rising to 8% in December.

