TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

A chilly morning is expected before temperatures warm up on Friday afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A cold start is underway across northeastern Oklahoma with many locations in the lower to mid-30s. A few valley locations may dip into the upper 20s briefly Friday morning with clear sky and light wind. Sunshine will be abundant for most of the area on Friday, but another system quickly moves across Northern Oklahoma mid-day to afternoon providing a few clouds, a wind shift from the north, and the potential for slightly cooler weather in the northern areas compared to southeastern Oklahoma. Afternoon highs across northeastern Oklahoma will top out in the upper 60s with temps across the southern sections into the lower 70s. The northwest flow aloft will bring a few additional clouds into the area overnight and pre-dawn Saturday, but with little impact. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the mid-30s in valley locations and into the lower 40s near the metro. Saturday afternoon should reach the mid-60s for many locations north and lower 70s south. The front that moves through the area today will slowly lift northward Saturday night and early Sunday as a warm front. This will open the gate for windy and warm weather Sunday into early next week.

TULSA, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO