Environment

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

SFGate
 1 day ago

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust this evening. Mostly cloudy with a. chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15...

www.sfgate.com

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dynamic Storm System Nearing

Red Flag warnings, wind advisories and severe storm threats are in the forecast on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A dynamic storm system brings strong south wind, increasing fire danger, and late-night thunderstorms into the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Daytime highs are expected in the upper 70s near 80. South winds are likely at 20 to 35 mph, with some higher gusts near and west of the area. A wind advisory will be underway during the day on Tuesday and early evening for most of Northeastern Oklahoma. A red flag warning will also be required for locations to our west, including Osage and Pawnee county. A much larger area of western Oklahoma will be included in red flag warnings where critically high fire danger issues are likely to continue. Later Tuesday afternoon and night, storm chances will be increasing as a strong storm system nears the area.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Cold Tonight. Chilly Tuesday. A BIG Warm-Up Follows

Tonight will be cold too. Lows near 30. Expect Tuesday to be like Monday, except with more clouds. Wednesday will be quite a change. A windy warm-up into the 70s. Low-80s for some. It won’t feel quite that warm. Wind gusts 30-40 mph from the south. A strong cold front brings storm potential Late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Cooler temperatures will return.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Occasional rain through Wednesday

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Miami

Mostly Sunny Afternoon, Not As Breezy As The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re off to a really nice start to the week, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. We’ll enjoy mainly dry weather courtesy of high pressure. Although the lower humidity will allow us to enjoy pleasant conditions, it will also lead to increased fire weather concerns across South Florida. The National Weather Service says there is a limited risk of fire weather on Monday and recommends residents exercise caution. Prevailing high pressure and very dry conditions will result in minimum relative humidity values below critical values for several hours this afternoon across much...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Spring Weather Returns For The Weekend

A chilly morning is expected before temperatures warm up on Friday afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A cold start is underway across northeastern Oklahoma with many locations in the lower to mid-30s. A few valley locations may dip into the upper 20s briefly Friday morning with clear sky and light wind. Sunshine will be abundant for most of the area on Friday, but another system quickly moves across Northern Oklahoma mid-day to afternoon providing a few clouds, a wind shift from the north, and the potential for slightly cooler weather in the northern areas compared to southeastern Oklahoma. Afternoon highs across northeastern Oklahoma will top out in the upper 60s with temps across the southern sections into the lower 70s. The northwest flow aloft will bring a few additional clouds into the area overnight and pre-dawn Saturday, but with little impact. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the mid-30s in valley locations and into the lower 40s near the metro. Saturday afternoon should reach the mid-60s for many locations north and lower 70s south. The front that moves through the area today will slowly lift northward Saturday night and early Sunday as a warm front. This will open the gate for windy and warm weather Sunday into early next week.
TULSA, OK

