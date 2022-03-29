ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

$249,727 water resources grant will update Big Sioux flood control study in Watertown

By Watertown Public Opinion
 1 day ago
Watertown will receive a $249,727 State Water Resources Management System grant to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers effort to update the Watertown and Vicinity Big Sioux Flood Control Study, which was originally completed in the 1990s.

The grant is part of the $1,638,727 approved by the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources for solid waste and water resource management projects, according to a news release. The grant is administered by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “These grants will result in solid waste facility improvements and enhanced water resource management, helping protect our environment and natural resources.”

