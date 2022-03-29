ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Germantown: QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With 100 Million QuantiFERON Tests Used to Detect TB

mocoshow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQIAGEN, a Netherlands-based holding company with its U.S. headquarters in Germantown, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. On World TB Day, milestone confirms blood test as gold standard in...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

COVID-19 infection may confer long-lasting immunity, study shows

People who've had COVID-19 may have long-term immune protection against new variants of the virus, but researchers say vaccination remains the best safeguard against reinfection. Their small new study analyzed blood samples from 24 people whose COVID-19 infections ranged from symptom-free to severe enough to send them to the hospital....
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aamir Khan
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hantavirus: First human antibody to effectively neutralize discovered

An international research team discovered the first human antibody to effectively neutralize two types of hantaviruses in animal models, according to a study published online Mar. 16 in Science Translational Medicine. Based on their initial results, the antibody appears to be a promising candidate for developing a “pan-hantavirus” therapy to protect against outbreaks caused by multiple types of known or emerging hantaviruses.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Shows Omicron COVID Variant Evades Immunity From Prior Infection

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Quantiferon#Tuberculosis#Tb#Qgen#Igra
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
WBRE

New blood test helps to diagnose autoimmune disease

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of millions of people suffer from autoimmune diseases. The disease causes someone’s immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells. Dozens of autoimmune diseases can attack a wide range of body parts. Many people with the disease suffer needlessly because they go undiagnosed. But new technology is helping change that for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
contagionlive.com

Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection Heightened for Immunocompromised

People with immune dysfunction are at increased risk for COVID-19 breakthrough infection after vaccination, and should take additional precautions. Immunocompromised people are at increased risk of severe or fatal COVID-19 disease. This vulnerability meant people with immune dysfunction were prioritized during the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but they were largely excluded from vaccine trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer Notches Breakthrough Status in Race to an RSV Vaccine

Pfizer has announced Thursday that it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine candidate PF-06928316 (RSVpreF), intended to prevent infections caused by a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Receiving this designation primes the vaccine candidate for expedited development and review by the FDA. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca antibody drug effective against BA.2, study finds

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld maintained effectiveness against various omicron subvariants, including BA.2, in a recent independent laboratory study, the drugmaker said March 21. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found Evusheld retained potent neutralizing activity against omicron subvariants BA.2, BA.1 and BA.1.1. The treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

IgA antibodies seem to protect unvaccinated against COVID-19

Despite daily contact with COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic, some health professionals avoided falling ill. As a University of Gothenburg study shows, the explanation appears to be an antidote in the immune system: IgA antibodies to COVID-19. To understand how the immune system builds up its defenses against COVID-19,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Can COVID-causing coronavirus outwit human innate immune response?

As Americans cross their fingers, hoping the pandemic stays behind them, scientists across the country remain focused on the novel coronavirus, intent on combating its next move. For many researchers, that means examining mutations in the infamous spike protein and studying ways the virus outsmarts vaccines and their triggered antibody...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic stellate cell mediates transcription of TNFSF14 in hepatocellular carcinoma cells via HS/CSE-JNK/JunB signaling pathway

Hepatic stellate cells (HSC) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) both play important roles in the development of hepatocellar carcinoma (HCC). Whereas, in the microenvironment of HCC, whether HSC participate in regulating the biological process of HCC cells by releasing H2S remains elusive. In vitro, Flow cytometry (FCM), CCK-8, RNA-sequencing, Western blotting, RT-qPCR, immunofluorescence and ChIP assays were carried out in the HCC cells to investigate the effect of H2S on biological functions and JNK/JunB-TNFSF14 signaling pathway. Specimens from HCC patients were analyzed by RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays for evaluating the expression of TNFSF14 and CSE. Statistical analysis was used to analyze the correlation between TNFSF14 expression and clinical data of HCC patients. Based on the FCM and CCK-8 results, we found the LX-2 cells were able to induce HCC cells apoptosis through releasing H2S. RNA-sequencing, RT-qPCR, and Western blotting results showed that TNFSF14 gene was upregulated in both LX-2 and NaHS group. NaHS treated in HCC cells led to JNK/JunB signaling pathway activating and greater binding of p-JunB to its responsive elements on TNFSF14 promoter. Impairment of TNFSF14 induction alleviated LX-2 and NaHS induced apoptosis of HepG2 and PLC/PRF/5 cells. Furthermore, TNFSF14 expression in HCC tissues was lower than the adjacent tissue. HCC patients with low expression of TNFSF14 had higher malignant degree and poor prognosis. In summary, demonstration of the involvement of HSC-derived H2S in JNK/JunB mediated expression of TNFSF14 gene strongly indicates H2S palys an important role in the regulation of HCC apoptosis.
CANCER
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy