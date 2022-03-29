Germantown: QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With 100 Million QuantiFERON Tests Used to Detect TB

Hepatic stellate cells (HSC) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) both play important roles in the development of hepatocellar carcinoma (HCC). Whereas, in the microenvironment of HCC, whether HSC participate in regulating the biological process of HCC cells by releasing H2S remains elusive. In vitro, Flow cytometry (FCM), CCK-8, RNA-sequencing, Western blotting, RT-qPCR, immunofluorescence and ChIP assays were carried out in the HCC cells to investigate the effect of H2S on biological functions and JNK/JunB-TNFSF14 signaling pathway. Specimens from HCC patients were analyzed by RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays for evaluating the expression of TNFSF14 and CSE. Statistical analysis was used to analyze the correlation between TNFSF14 expression and clinical data of HCC patients. Based on the FCM and CCK-8 results, we found the LX-2 cells were able to induce HCC cells apoptosis through releasing H2S. RNA-sequencing, RT-qPCR, and Western blotting results showed that TNFSF14 gene was upregulated in both LX-2 and NaHS group. NaHS treated in HCC cells led to JNK/JunB signaling pathway activating and greater binding of p-JunB to its responsive elements on TNFSF14 promoter. Impairment of TNFSF14 induction alleviated LX-2 and NaHS induced apoptosis of HepG2 and PLC/PRF/5 cells. Furthermore, TNFSF14 expression in HCC tissues was lower than the adjacent tissue. HCC patients with low expression of TNFSF14 had higher malignant degree and poor prognosis. In summary, demonstration of the involvement of HSC-derived H2S in JNK/JunB mediated expression of TNFSF14 gene strongly indicates H2S palys an important role in the regulation of HCC apoptosis.

