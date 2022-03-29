ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Ushering in spring at Artisan Forge Studios

By Phoebe Murray
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -March in the Chippewa Valley means two thing: getting to enjoy spring and spring-inspired art. Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors practicing all art forms, is showcasing...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Spring Artisan Market with Foothills Craft Guild

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Foothills Craft Guild threw their Spring Artisan Market at the Venue at Lenoir City. From custom made soaps to one-of-a-kind jewelry, many different artisans call the Foothills Craft Guild home. Guild members came out to the Venue at Lenoir City to welcome guests of all ages to witness their artistic endeavors and give visitors a way to support both local artisans and the guild by purchasing unique pieces that cannot be found anywhere else.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire city leaders are still searching for a solution for the Regency Inn & Suites hotel on Hastings Way. “The city’s focus is on ending the serious criminal activity on that property,” Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said. Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Eau Claire, WI
Entertainment
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Bees on the move in Artisan Alley

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Garrett McWilliams was having a slow workday, so he was able to respond right away March 7 when asked if he could help move a swarm of honeybees gathered on a magnolia tree in Artisan Alley in Downtown DeLand.
DELAND, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

First day of spring to usher in delicious deals

The first day of spring is Sunday. The spring equinox officially arrives on March 20 at 11:33 a.m. EDT. To celebrate the spring season, cool treats are being offered from the following retailers. Note that these offers may not be available at all retailers. Please check your location for further details.
SHOPPING
New Jersey Stage

RVCC's Arts & Design Department presents "Spring Studio '22"

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a student theatre production, Spring Studio ’22, Wednesday-Saturday, April 13-16, at 7:00pm, in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The studio production features a cast of 20 in lively scenes full of humor, all unified by their studio setting. The bill includes three superb offerings by RVCC Professor of Theatre Dennis Russo.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
WEAU-TV 13

CVTC to hold spring Open House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are offering a spring open house in which more than 115 programs are said to be represented. The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West Clairemont Ave. The Open House will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forge#Weau#Wood Duck Nation#Afs#The Artisan Forge Studios
WEAU-TV 13

Kids Expo

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center presents the Kids Expo. It will be held Sunday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Admission is $6 (cash only) Kids 2 and under get in free. The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

PATTI HAROLD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award as a way of saying a BIG thank you to Patti Harold for all of her encouragement and friendship over the many years that I have known her. I went through a tough time recently and Patti was there for me.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Stamford Advocate

Last-Minute Oscar Considerations for Top Artisan Contributors

With final Oscar voting on March 17, Variety staff members put forth their last-minute recommendations for artisans whose names they hope to hear at the 94th Academy Awards. If you haven’t cast your final vote, consider these accomplishments, from a music legend’s epic score to sweeping cinematography that could mean a historic win.
MOVIES
WEAU-TV 13

MALLORY DANIELS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Mallory Daniels. Mallory (Mal) is a trainer at Burn Bootcamp in Eau Claire. Aside from being a trainer, she is so much more than that. She is constantly encouraging, always happy, and pushes every member to be their best version of themselves. What is most admirable is that on top of training, she is a student pursuing a degree that will allow her to continue to help people. Mal is an overall genuine human being and a legit ray of sunshine. Nominating her for this award is only a small portion of the amount of appreciation she deserves!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Newswatch 16

Outdoor expo in Wyoming County to usher in spring

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Wyoming County residents also had a special way to kick off the spring season. The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo at Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 showcased many different vendors from local parks, businesses, college clubs, and more. Visitors could also enter basket raffles or purchase snacks and...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre productions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents two productions that represent the light and dark of a tumultuous era in world history. “Cabaret” will be performed March 31-April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at The Pablo Center. “And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One stop shop for all things eco-friendly opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Clean, organic, zero-waste. We’ve all heard the ways we can reduce our carbon footprint on earth, but how many make the switch?. “If all of us do a lot of small changes, that makes a huge impact,” says Stacy Davis, Eco-Minded co-owner. To be...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Clark County Farm Technology Days Barn Dance

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barn Dance fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 2, from 5-10 p.m. at the Neillsville American Legion to benefit 2022 Clark County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. Ticket includes dinner, souvenir glass with drink ticket, your chance...
CLARK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy