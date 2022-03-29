LSU Health Shreveport EVT Lab receives $7 million in funding for expansion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 18, 140 students at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine learned where they’ll be going for their residency program. For applicants, Match Day symbolizes the transition from undergraduate to graduate education. LSU Health Shreveport says this year, the National Resident Matching Program...
SHREVEPORT, La. — Today was not only a day of celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Emerging Viral Threats Lab at LSU Health in Shreveport. It was also an announcement of big things to come. Students, administrators and researchers gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the LSU Health EVT...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 25, LSU Health Shreveport marked the two-year anniversary of its Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) Lab and the impact it has had on the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the first testing lab to be established as an Academic Medical Center...
A $12 million mental health crises center and drug forensics lab is coming to Alabama, with the construction beginning within the next few months. Both the center and the new forensics lab will be located in Dothan and are considered game changers, according to State Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark). More...
As the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris is, as the cliche goes, a heartbeat away from the Oval Office. If only she were a heartbeat away from a complete sentence. During a visit Monday to Sunset, Louisiana, America's second most powerful person struggled mightily to make her...
Twenty-five North-Central states will be receiving additional funding after author, philanthropist, and former wife to Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, gifted PPNC 20 million dollars. The organization said the funds will go toward their overall mission to support healthcare, sex education, and advocacy across states like Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota,...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is set to receive $1.5 million in federal funding for public safety and infrastructure projects from the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The funding will be divided into three key projects in the Grand Rapids area: Cure Violence, Mental Health Crisis Co-Response,...
DALLAS, March 17, 2022 –To sustainably address the social and economic impediments to health equity, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, today announced four Los Angeles-based organizations and social enterprises focused on improving mental health, food insecurity and economic equity will receive $465,000 in grant and convertible equity funding from the Association’s Social Impact Fund.
Florida legislature excludes LCS and 11 other districts from $200 million in state funding. TMH emphasizes the importance of treating mini-strokes. The suicide rate among activity duty military in the US increased an astounding 41-percent between 2015 and 2020. Family, friends mourn as TPD continues to investigate shooting that killed...
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Summer is right around the corner, which means many students will be getting ready to start summer jobs. DeSoto Parish Schools is hoping some of its students find work within the district this year, through the Summer Intern Program. The program begins May 23 and...
Central Coast representative Salud Carbajal announced Monday the inclusion of $10 million to support U.S. Air Force Educational Partnership Agreements (EPAs) at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona in the omnibus government funding bill that passed the House last week.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Long before the New Orleans fairgrounds became known as the home of the Jazz Fest, it was hosting horse racing. In fact, it’s one of the oldest tracks in the country. Horses have been racing here at the New Orleans Fairgrounds longer than almost...
FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Sami Bahna, chief of Allergy and Immunology at LSU Health Shreveport. Officials say one of the trucks rear-ended the other. Prim never thought she would be diagnosed with cancer, let alone twice. One of the two men who were struck by a car Monday, March 28 in...
CVS Health will pay $484 million to the state of Florida to settle opioid claims, the parties announced Wednesday, in the pharmacy chain's first settlement with a US state. "Putting these claims behind us is in the best interest of all parties and helps sharpen our focus on delivering a personalized, connected health care experience for the millions of consumers who rely on us," said General Counsel Thomas Moriarty of CVS.
The agreement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by CVS.
CVS, along with Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart, agreed last summer to a $26 million settlement with two counties in New York state.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pediatrician who started the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which has raised more than $300 million nationwide, has passed away, Osborn Funeral Home confirms. Dr. Donald Mack was a doctor at Willis-Knighton; he was 90 years old at the time of his death. BIO FROM...
MORE than 41.5million people are receiving a new round of payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP provides a monthly allowance to eligible individuals and families to buy healthy food. Emergency SNAP benefits put in place during the pandemic are set to expire in April, leaving families without...
The Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $2.7 million to the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville. The Great Lakes Boat Building School (GLBBS) will use these funds to construct a 10,000-square-foot school expansion, build new boat-docking infrastructure, and purchase additional marine training equipment. We were joined Live by...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A piece of American aviation history has made its way to the Million Air Airport in Alexandria. The Ford Tri-Motor was a revolutionary piece of American aviation. The model displayed in Alexandria, the Tri-Motor 5-AT, was built in 1928, and thanks to the Experimental Aviation Association and the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton Ohio, the aircraft is still flying around the nation as a showpiece.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Road and Bridge District narrowed the list down to 10 potential sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge on Monday, March 28. Meanwhile, parish presidents are pleading with lawmakers to approve the governor’s proposal of $500 million for the new bridge.
Comments / 0