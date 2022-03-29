LSU Health Shreveport EVT Lab receives $7 million in funding for expansion

CVS Health will pay $484 million to the state of Florida to settle opioid claims, the parties announced Wednesday, in the pharmacy chain's first settlement with a US state. "Putting these claims behind us is in the best interest of all parties and helps sharpen our focus on delivering a personalized, connected health care experience for the millions of consumers who rely on us," said General Counsel Thomas Moriarty of CVS. The agreement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by CVS. CVS, along with Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart, agreed last summer to a $26 million settlement with two counties in New York state.

