Yankton Press & Dakotan. March 14, 2022. The investigation into South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is in the hands of a House select committee weighing the evidence to determine whether articles of impeachment are recommended. The committee is expected to make its report when the Legislature convenes for Veto Day later this month, with the House then scheduled to meet on April 12 to consider impeachment.

