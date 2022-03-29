Increasing clouds leading to rain & freezing rain overnight

More clouds arrive early today as a bigger system makes its way from the southern plains to the Great Lakes. Temperatures rebound to the mid 40s this as we stay dry through the daylight hours as cloud cover lowers and thickens up. We're tracking a bigger storm system arriving tonight into Wednesday that will bring widespread rain and some wintry mix. Overnight some light freezing rain can happen mostly northeast of GR but we should be warm enough with straight rain in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Mainly rain expected Wednesday with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Cooler air wraps in Thursday as temperatures fall and we transition to a wintry mix and snow chances into Friday with a northwest flow. Make sure to download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY : Some early morning sunshine, but gradually increasing cloud cover. Highs in the low/mid 40s. A wintry mix develops late in the evening into Wednesday morning with some light freezing rain possible. Winds east-southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving in and possible light freezing rain. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY : Chance of a wintry mix in the early morning, quickly changing over to rain showers with some possible rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Breezy too.

THURSDAY : Chance for morning rain showers transitioning to a few snow showers late in the day. Little/no accumulation. Windy too. Highs in the low/mid 50s overnight, then falling throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light snow showers. Little to no accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s.

