ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Increasing clouds leading to rain & freezing rain overnight

By Reece Cole
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9fY8_0esqaAst00

More clouds arrive early today as a bigger system makes its way from the southern plains to the Great Lakes. Temperatures rebound to the mid 40s this as we stay dry through the daylight hours as cloud cover lowers and thickens up. We're tracking a bigger storm system arriving tonight into Wednesday that will bring widespread rain and some wintry mix. Overnight some light freezing rain can happen mostly northeast of GR but we should be warm enough with straight rain in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Mainly rain expected Wednesday with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Cooler air wraps in Thursday as temperatures fall and we transition to a wintry mix and snow chances into Friday with a northwest flow. Make sure to download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY : Some early morning sunshine, but gradually increasing cloud cover. Highs in the low/mid 40s. A wintry mix develops late in the evening into Wednesday morning with some light freezing rain possible. Winds east-southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving in and possible light freezing rain. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY : Chance of a wintry mix in the early morning, quickly changing over to rain showers with some possible rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Breezy too.

THURSDAY : Chance for morning rain showers transitioning to a few snow showers late in the day. Little/no accumulation. Windy too. Highs in the low/mid 50s overnight, then falling throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light snow showers. Little to no accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and ice to return after Britons bask in sunny 19C weekend

The UK is bracing for another weekend of warm weather, but forecasters have urged Brits to enjoy the balmy days while they can amid warnings of snow and lows of -3C into next weekFine, sunny days are on the cards across most parts of the UK with temperatures expected to soar to highs of 19C in the southwest of England and Wales on Saturday.Most can expected a #sunny start to the weekend, but will it last until Sunday?You can find out here 👇 pic.twitter.com/aXD3vK9t5C— Met Office (@metoffice) March 25, 2022The Met Office said the clearest skies are likely to be...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy