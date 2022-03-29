ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy & Windy, Then Soggy Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are staying dry for most of Tuesday, even though it will be cloudy all-day. A...

www.kaaltv.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Cloudy and rainy Saturday

Morning: Rain starts. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Rain. Low 40s. Evening: Rain stops. Low 40s. Tomorrow: Snow. Windy. High of 32. Rainfall continues this morning, lasting throughout the day as temperatures climb into the lower 40s by midday. Rainfall begins to end this evening, with a break of dry weather for a few hours into tonight. Low 31. Widespread snowfall begins early Sunday morning as an arctic front moves into the area. Following the front, lake-effect snow continues especially east of Lake Ontario at Tug Hill and higher elevations in the north country. Winds will be strong on Sunday blowing southeast down the Mohawk Valley. High of 32. Frigid temperatures Sunday night in the lower teens, however wind chill will make lows feel near 0 in most areas.
UTICA, NY
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Soggy, Chilly Start to the Weekend

The weekend has been off to a rainy and colder start, though there looks to be a turnaround by Sunday -- in true Chicago fashion. Periods of rain are expected into the evening on Saturday, accompanied by a few possible snowflakes in the morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.
CHICAGO, IL

