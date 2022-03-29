Cloudy & Windy, Then Soggy Tuesday

Morning: Rain starts. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Rain. Low 40s. Evening: Rain stops. Low 40s. Tomorrow: Snow. Windy. High of 32. Rainfall continues this morning, lasting throughout the day as temperatures climb into the lower 40s by midday. Rainfall begins to end this evening, with a break of dry weather for a few hours into tonight. Low 31. Widespread snowfall begins early Sunday morning as an arctic front moves into the area. Following the front, lake-effect snow continues especially east of Lake Ontario at Tug Hill and higher elevations in the north country. Winds will be strong on Sunday blowing southeast down the Mohawk Valley. High of 32. Frigid temperatures Sunday night in the lower teens, however wind chill will make lows feel near 0 in most areas.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO