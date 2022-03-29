Lafayette physician in war-weary Ukraine treating sick, wounded

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dr. Chris Brandenburg, a Lafayette doctor, is witnessing the ravages of war and trying to do his part to heal wounds.

Brandenburg, who previously worked at IU Health Arnett, is currently in Lviv, Ukraine, serving in an emergency field hospital to those that need medical help.

Brandenburg previously worked as an ER physician at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for approximately 15 years before continuing his work at IU Arnett about a decade ago. For the past few years, Brandenburg has worked part-time at IU Health in Monticello to focus more on mission work.

"Basically, I've (been) taking some time off and doing mission work," Brandenburg said. "My wife and I do mission work in a lot of other places. Mostly (in) Guatemala, recently until this conflict of war came up... I staff a primary care clinic (in Guatemala)…I've been in Ecuador for the earthquake with Samaritan's Purse, and then we've been to Ghana, West Africa five or six times."

Samaritan's Purse is, according to its website, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that provides different types of support –spiritual and physical – to those who need it around the world.

"Generally, you give a three or four week commitment, 'cause it's usually far away," Brandenburg said. "And so, when (Samaritan's Purse) call me (and) if I can go, I go. I'm kind of on sabbatical from working and I had the time available so when they called me (around March 5), I said 'Yes, I can come to Ukraine.'"

After being called on March 5 and arriving in Ukraine March 10, Brandenburg has witnessed many of the horrors war brings to countries' innocent civilians.

"It's mostly refugees (that I see)," Brandenburg said. "Lviv is about 50 miles, I believe, from the Polish boarder. From my understanding, about 65% or 2/3 of refugees are headed towards Poland and Germany so they come through here. So basically, everyday 10,000 to 20,000 refugees come through here. They're fleeing the places where there's active conflict.... Kiev, Mariupol are the main (places).

While Brandenburg sees mostly sick patients who have gone days and weeks without their daily medicine, he has also seen his fair share of emergency medical procedures.

"For example, we're 700 miles from Mariupol," Brandenburg said. "It's been surrounded, basically been decimated. In the last couple days, I saw a guy that was shot by a Russian soldier in the thigh on March 5. And he could not get out of Mariupol until March 19. And he got here March 25. So he had a bullet in his thigh for 20 days before he was able to get here and get out of Mariupol. Every hospital he stopped at on the way said they were full and couldn't see anybody else."

The emergency field hospital where Brandenburg holds a 10-bed emergency department, a four-bed ICU, a four-bed "step-down" unit for those not in the ICU, and about 50 in-patient beds.

"We take care of you until you're ready to go home," Brandenburg said. "So we can do the acute care... I'm in the emergency department so I take care of the emergency stuff and then we have two trauma surgeons here and an orthopedic surgeon here, and several doctors that take care of patients in the hospital. I'm one of two ER doctors that are here right now."

While not everyone can provide the life-saving medical work that Brandenburg can, there are actions Lafayette citizens can take to help those in Ukraine.

"Being in people's thoughts and prayers is really important, you know, to me and it's been very helpful," Brandenburg said. "There are some great organizations here, again, I work with Samaritan's Purse, but the Red Cross is very active... I'll tell you, (it's) heartbreaking to cross the boarder and see the refugees."

As of Monday, Brandenburg has about a week left for his time in Ukraine. Once he returns, another ER doctor will take his place. However, traveling back to Ukraine should the need arise doesn't seem to be completely off the table for Brandenburg.

"I would definitely consider that," Brandenburg said in regards to potentially returning to Ukraine. "That's something that my wife probably has veto-power on...This is the first time I've ever been in a war zone....Since I've been here, missiles have hit the city three times, and the closest one was 5 kilometers which is about (3 miles) from here."

To learn more about how to support Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse's efforts in helping Ukraine, visit their respective websites, Red Cross and Samaritan Purse.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.