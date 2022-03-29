ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police say girl, 4, in car shot at in road rage incident

By Daniel Griffin
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a road rage incident resulted in a shooting in east Columbus Monday morning while a 4-year-old girl was in the car.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Noe Bixby Road and East Main Street at approximately 9:05 a.m.

Homicide investigation: Gunshot victim found in car crash

At the scene, police spoke with a 33-year-old man who said he was driving his car north on Noe Bixby when he was involved in a road rage incident. The girl as well as a 29-year-old woman were in his vehicle at the time, police said.

Police said that, as the victim was making a left turn, the driver of the other vehicle fired a gun at the victim’s car several times, hitting both rear tires and the passenger-side rear quarter panel.

Police described the suspect’s car as a black Audi with tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4740.

Comments / 5

Danny Baldwin
1d ago

🤔 Like my mom use to say people mad at the world. It's a shame Columbus is getting a bad reputation. Your not safe in or out of your HOME 🤔

Reply
6
Columbus
1d ago

people are so pathetic. they think shooting makes them big and bad. it makes me sick

Reply
9
