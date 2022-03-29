ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinucci honored with mining leadership award

By MELISSA COX FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
 1 day ago

HIBBING — Julie Marinucci has been passionate about her nearly 24-year career in the mining industry.

Marinucci, who serves as land commissioner/director of Lands & Minerals St. Louis County, has been recognized for her dedication to and passion for advocating for responsible mining and mineral development through education and outreach.

Marinucci received the C. Dale and Kathleen B. Elifrits Minerals Education Coalition (MEC) Leadership award, which honors an individual Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) member who has “provided leadership to advance the mission of MEC and has been involved in the delivery of its program and/or activities.”

“She is the perfect fit,” said Kurt Doran of Northeast Technical Services, who serves on the committee for SME and as the Northern Minnesota subsection chair. “Her understanding of mining concepts and principles is overshadowed by her passion for using that knowledge to educate the public, and especially students, on mining’s importance in our lives.”

The award has been given since 2012 and Marinucci is the sixth Minnesotan to receive it in 10 years. Ironically, she nominated four of the five previous Minnesota winners, according to Duran who received the award in 2019.

“It is an honor to be recognized by my peers for our collective work in mineral education,” said Marinucci. “I have served at a local level with volunteers that have a passion to reach out to an individual classroom or teacher and I have worked on committees that focus on global mining education materials and international scouting organizations and everything in between.

In all levels of the mining industry, I have been surrounded by proud miners who are passionate to share their story and impact. Recognition from people like this for my role in this broader effort is humbling and I truly appreciate the award. I would also add that this is the first year that the award has been renamed to recognize Dale and Kathleen B. Elifrits, having worked with them personally, this is an added bonus to honor their service as well.”

Marinucci believes the mining industry in northeastern Minnesota has served as a critical resource in the country’s history, as well as the future.

“I find there is a huge opportunity to educate students, teachers, and general public on the importance of mining and mineral sourcing for the safety, security and technology we use in our everyday lives,” she said. “In my current role, I have the responsibility to look at generational land use and ensuring that the mineral resources needed are protected and available for future needs. With my engineering background and my family roots are deep on the Iron Range, I am incredibly proud to serve as the director of lands & minerals for St. Louis County.”

Doran stated in his nomination of Marinucci that she has dedicated her entire career to mining and mineral development under many auspices including industry, consulting and now most recently, government.

“That has carried over naturally into a strong desire to provide honest educational insight to the general public, especially students, with whom she has a natural connection,” he said. “She has a long-standing record of participation at various levels with mining-related educational outreach boards and committees, from supporting activities and providing technical expertise to founding nonprofit organizations and chairing boards, all with the primary focus of educating the public on the importance of mining with a strong focus on domestic mineral production.”

Doran said these programs and activities also specifically target students with the goal being to generate interest in the next generation to pursue careers related to or in support of, mineral development.

Marinucci has furthered her roles of providing education outreach by successfully bringing a variety of additional mining professionals, representing many specific fields within the industry, to the table to increase the scope and quality of material delivered to the students and the public, according to Doran.

Marinucci said it is important to her to educate and help people to understand their role in the demand and development of the world's mineral resources.

“If I can help a teacher to convey this message to their students or help to educate a voter with a bit more detail to help make an informed decision or guide a student to a career that is able to provide for their family, that is the impact I hope to make,” she said. “My mining engineering degree and career in the industry has provided so many opportunities to make a difference, I feel it is my job to mentor and encourage the next generation of land stewards in NE Minnesota and protect the area we call home while supporting the minerals we need for our quality of life.”

