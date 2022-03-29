ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvaro Morata reveals desire to join Juventus permanently

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
 1 day ago
Alvaro Morata has revealed his desire to remain at Juventus beyond the end of the season but admitted that his future is not in his...

The Independent

Portugal take nothing for granted as Cristiano Ronaldo aims for one last World Cup

“Finals are very difficult,” shrugged Fernando Santos, prodded with the still-being-absorbed shock of North Macedonia, rather than Italy, making it to face Portugal in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying play-off final. “They are there to be won, and there’s nothing else to discuss.” If those words fell from other lips they’d be cliché but the long-serving Portugal coach has earned his cautious demeanour, and he is wise to sense the mood of his countrymen – and not just because they flirted with sporting disaster in the second half of Thursday’s victory over Turkey in Porto, which ended up being way more...
Daily Mail

Barcelona have sold 99,000 tickets for their Clasico showdown with Real Madrid and it is set to be the biggest women's game EVER... Xavi called them an 'example' to his men's side - and many believe it could be a 'before and after' moment for the sport

The Nou Camp is set to play host to its biggest crowd of the season, but it will not be Xavi and his players breaking records this evening. Barcelona Women take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final and tickets for the match at the 99,354-seat stadium have completely sold out.
