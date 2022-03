After another series defeat in the West Indies, and a winless run that has extended to nine games, there are more questions around England. With their next Test not until 2 June, when they play New Zealand at Lord's, BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew and the Mirror's Dean Wilson assess which players are in credit, who has work to do and who has gone backwards during the tour as part of the BBC Test Match Special podcast.

