Chautauqua County, NY

Infant, fugitive mother wanted by Marshals believed to be in Chautauqua County

By Adam Duke
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCBYR_0esqYVAe00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Marshals in Western New York are looking for a fugitive who is said to have gone on the run with her infant child.

Adrienne Marean, 35, was charged in Harrison County, West Virginia on March 7 with violating a family court order. She was reportedly ordered to transfer custody of her child in February and is believed to have fled the area with the child in early March. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Marean on March 9.

Marshals said they are focusing efforts on locating Marean and her child in the Dunkirk and Fredonia areas. Marean has been described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’7″ and weighs about 165 pounds. Her daughter, Iris Chidester, is also white with brown hair and brown eyes, is 11 months old, around 3′ tall and about 17 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmxCz_0esqYVAe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcfEt_0esqYVAe00

The Marshals service sent the attached photos of the gray/silver Toyota Prius Marean is believed to be driving. The vehicle has yellow New York license plates, numbered JJR-1907.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6JfG_0esqYVAe00

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marean or Chidester is asked to call 911 or contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (304) 623-0486. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

