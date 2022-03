Sleeping with a dim light like a television or nightlight is enough to the raise blood sugar and heart rates of healthy people, according to a new study. Light helps our body maintain an internal clock, which coordinated biological functions like the release of hormones. But artificial light at night can throw off our circadian rhythm, interrupting the rest and repair that should happen during restful sleep. New research suggests that even when our eyes are closed, a small amount of light can disrupt the way our bodies normally keep our blood sugar within a healthy range.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO