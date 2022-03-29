ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Fiesta Spirit auditions open to the public and set for April 9

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwoOz_0esqYCe500

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days is getting set for the Fiesta Spirit auditions coming up on April 9th.

The Board of Directors have finalized the event which will be held at the landmark Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

It has a deep history with Fiesta dating back to the 1920's.

There will be 19 dancers at the auditions. Eleven Junior Spirit contenders and eight Senior Spirit dancers will be performing.

This is a prestigious competition. The two winner will have numerous performances and serve as ambassadors during Old Spanish Days and the events leading up to it.

Gathering on the steps of the Lobero Monday, members of the Old Spanish Days board were joined by the 2021 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover, dressed in her white performance dress.

The Old Spanish Days Chief of Dance and Entertainment, Patricia Orena says it takes, "a lot of love a, lot of practice and a lot of hard work. These dancers, many of them have been dancing since they were two or three years old   so they have been working towards this for awhile. They are all so  excited."

Tickets are now available for the spirit auditions.

La Presidente Maria Cabrera says, "Fiesta is not just a week long celebration, it is a season. Traditionally the season begins with the Spirit of Fiesta auditions, followed by a series of community celebrations. La Primavera, La Fiesta Ranchera, La Reception de la Presidente and La Reception de los Dignatarios. Then there is the week long celebration that we all know. The entire community is invited to participate in all of the events."

She said Old Spanish Days will be following health protocols as the community adjusts to the changing COVID-19 pandemic crisis which has had few cases in recent weeks following a spike in December and early January.

In the next few weeks more details about Fiesta will be coming out including a new route for El Desfile Historico, the Fiesta parade which will not be going down State Street this year, and is expected to be returning to the waterfront where it has been held at times in the past.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days

The post Fiesta Spirit auditions open to the public and set for April 9 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

2021 Spirit of Fiesta dances in Spain

The 2021 Spirit of Fiesta Isabella Yturralde has just returned from Spain as a gift from Old Spanish Days and the Spanish consulate. She spoke about her trip at the Old Mission. The post 2021 Spirit of Fiesta dances in Spain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Warm weather attracts gym goers at Minami Community Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Joseph Holicky loves playing basketball at this gym. "I love this gym I used to play this gym growing up it’s memorable," said facility specialist Holicky of the Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department. So he was especially excited when the city’s gym inside the MinamiCommunity Center re-opened for the first The post Warm weather attracts gym goers at Minami Community Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Performing#The Board Of Directors#The Old Spanish Days#La Primavera
WCIA

Audition entries open for county fair talent show

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Fair is now accepting audition entries for its talent show at the 2022 County Fair. Auditions are open to anyone 21 years of age and younger who live or go to school in Illinois. Contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
News Channel 3-12

Hearst Castle reopens May 11

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California State Parks on Thursday announced that the world-renowned Hearst Castle house museum will reopen to the public on May 11 after the COVID-19 pandemic and rain damage caused its two-year closure. "Hearst Castle is a state treasure and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public The post Hearst Castle reopens May 11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation honors 8th generation resident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation named Craig Makela a Lifetime Director. SBTHP historians call it the highest honor handed out by the organization. The ceremony took place at the historic Alhecama Theatre on Saturday. Makela is related to Presidio soldier Luis Quintero and founded the Santa Barbara Olive Company that the The post Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation honors 8th generation resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy