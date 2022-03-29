Fiesta Spirit auditions open to the public and set for April 9

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days is getting set for the Fiesta Spirit auditions coming up on April 9th.

The Board of Directors have finalized the event which will be held at the landmark Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

It has a deep history with Fiesta dating back to the 1920's.

There will be 19 dancers at the auditions. Eleven Junior Spirit contenders and eight Senior Spirit dancers will be performing.

This is a prestigious competition. The two winner will have numerous performances and serve as ambassadors during Old Spanish Days and the events leading up to it.

Gathering on the steps of the Lobero Monday, members of the Old Spanish Days board were joined by the 2021 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Savannah Hoover, dressed in her white performance dress.

The Old Spanish Days Chief of Dance and Entertainment, Patricia Orena says it takes, "a lot of love a, lot of practice and a lot of hard work. These dancers, many of them have been dancing since they were two or three years old so they have been working towards this for awhile. They are all so excited."

Tickets are now available for the spirit auditions.

La Presidente Maria Cabrera says, "Fiesta is not just a week long celebration, it is a season. Traditionally the season begins with the Spirit of Fiesta auditions, followed by a series of community celebrations. La Primavera, La Fiesta Ranchera, La Reception de la Presidente and La Reception de los Dignatarios. Then there is the week long celebration that we all know. The entire community is invited to participate in all of the events."

She said Old Spanish Days will be following health protocols as the community adjusts to the changing COVID-19 pandemic crisis which has had few cases in recent weeks following a spike in December and early January.

In the next few weeks more details about Fiesta will be coming out including a new route for El Desfile Historico, the Fiesta parade which will not be going down State Street this year, and is expected to be returning to the waterfront where it has been held at times in the past.

