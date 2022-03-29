ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford area gas station sells winning $400,000 lottery ticket

By Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
 1 day ago
LOVES PARK — A Loves Park gas station and convenience store sold a $400,000 winning lottery ticket on Thursday.

Loves Park Clark Gas, located at 5710 N. Second St., sold the winning ticket for the Lucky Day Lotto evening draw. The ticket matched all five numbers, 7-16-18-34-44, to win the jackpot.

Mathew Chacko, store manager, found out from a customer that his store had sold the winning ticket.

“Although I don’t know the winner personally, I am ecstatic for them," Chacko said in a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

Rockford business:Forest City Float offers a wellness experience like none other in Rockford area

Loves Park Clark Gas has a track record of selling winning tickets.

"There have been times when people have won $10,000, $25,000, and even $300,000,” Chacko said.

As the retailer of the winning ticket the area gas and convenience store will earn a bonus of $4,000, 1% of the prize amount.

More than 14,200 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week and winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

