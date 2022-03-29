ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

A Look Back: Keyser, South Keyser were once separate cities

By David Shapiro
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 1 day ago
I’ve been reading a lot from the book by William W. Wolfe titled “History of Keyser, West Virginia: 1737-1913.”

When I wrote the article about Radical Hill, I wanted to continue learning about other stories that highlight the city of Keyser. Keyser has a lot of great history.

I found out that Keyser and South Keyser were actually considered separate towns. Over time, there was a strong feeling that the two towns should unite as one city.

The owner of the land considered South Keyser was Col. Thomas Carskadon of the Radical Hill Farm and Mansion. The South Keyser land spanned from Lincoln Street south up the New Creek Valley. The town of South Keyser functioned as a separate town and had its own council chamber and jail.

A charter for the City of Keyser was passed by the state legislature in 1913, uniting the two towns. The new charter called for reorganization of the entire municipal government and included provisions to add a city clerk and police department. Richard Welch was elected as the City of Keyser’s first mayor.

Through time, the city of Keyser became a melting pot and home to people from many different nationalities with many different talents. There were many Irish people in Keyser. A large number of Italian people settled in Keyser, too, including the Calemine, Fazzalore, Pezzanite, Demasi, Alvaro, Mayolo, Franklin, Citarelli, Cirillo, Femia, Delsignore, and Centifonti families.

John Kaelz, a German man, and Lawrence Wippel, an Austrian man, had bakeries in Keyser. Two men from Greece had local businesses: Argiroupolis opened The Royal Restaurant and Eddie Daskal distributed candies and other confectionaries to various stores.

Many Jewish people immigrated to Keyser as well. Barnet Herschovitz was a Jewish tailor and Hyman Kaplon, a former Rabbi, started Kaplon’s Clothing Store. Other Jewish people owned businesses in Keyser, including Dr. Koplovitz, Moses Kaplon, Cy Davidson, the Shears family, Sam Gerson, and my family (Shapiros).

The Kee family from China operated a laundry business.

For a small town, it is amazing how very diverse it was, especially for the times.

Once it became a city, Keyser developed its own downtown shopping area, especially on Main and Armstrong streets. Pictures show the hustle-bustle on the streets, reflecting the vibrant, flourishing businesses of those times. These were places where people came to shop, but also to socialize with one another.

The city of Keyser has grown and evolved through the years. Downtown has faced it challenges as small businesses struggle to compete with large, online conglomerates. But there is nothing like the buzz of a thriving downtown - I grew up experiencing it. Times change, but I hope our future generations get to experience it, too.

Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

552
Followers
360
Post
46K+
Views
