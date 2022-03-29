My Turn: Hats off to The Food Basket

– OPINION – Managing a Food Safety program in a smaller operation means making critical decisions with limited resources. In this session of the 2022 Food Safety Summit, you will gather foundational food safety ideas and contacts to surround yourself with the training and resources needed to protect your business, customers, consumers and brand. This session was developed for quality assurance and food safety managers of smaller companies with limited internal resources to accomplish all the roles necessary for a successful food safety program. Whether you are starting up a new food safety program for a growing small company or continuously improving your current food safety program there will be helpful nuggets for you. The session will focus on three learning objectives: 1) How do you know what you don’t know; 2) Filling in the resource and knowledge gaps in your food safety program; and 3) Upping your food safety game.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO