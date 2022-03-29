Over 50,000 Eggs Expected At Lake City Area Fire Department Annual Easter Egg Hunt, First One Since 2019

If you’re looking for something fun to do around Easter, you might want to hop on over to Lake City for the Lake City Area Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt.

In just a few short weeks, around 50,000 Easter eggs will be scattered around Maple Grove Park.

That’s close to the biggest recorded Easter egg hunt in the world at 60,000 eggs.

“Our association was put together to do things for kids in the community,” said Fred West, Deputy Chief for the Lake City Area Fire Department. “This is going to be bigger than the community, we know that.”

The communities last Easter egg hunt took place in 2019. West said they expected 300 people, but over 3,000 showed up.

Not only has the fire department been hard at work, but so have local seniors at the Curry House in Cadillac, an assisted living home. They’ve filled more than 7,000 eggs in the last five weeks, with money and candy.

“My heart is overjoyed,” said Michelle Riechert, resident experience director at the Curry House. “Not only does it give them something to do, it makes them feel very important, and that’s huge. Right now, they want to feel needed.”

The “big hunt” takes place on April 16. Senior citizens at the Curry House who helped fill the eggs will take a bus to the park to watch the kids in action.

“I love children and I love to see them happy,” said Darlene Moore, a resident at the Curry House.

The Lake City Area Fire Department also received an anonymous donation from someone in the U.P.

Items from the donations, which are unused bikes and stuff animals, will be raffled off at the event.

“My kids, when they were little, the fire department used to have an event inside the school at Halloween,” said West. “My kids still remember, and talk about that. My hopes are that some day, the kids, after I’m long-gone, will be going, or by then they’ll be adults, they’ll be going, ‘hey remember that time these guys used to do this.’ That’s what we look forward to.”