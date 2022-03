I wrote the title and went to bed. It still feels surreal. The Michigan women’s basketball program was broken in pieces for a very long time. Current UW-Green Bay Head Coach Kevin Borseth along with current South Dakota Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit came to Ann Arbor and got the program headed in the right direction. They were able to get Michigan to the tournament for the 5th time in the history of the program in 2012. Before Coach Borseth could get Michigan to that next level, he felt he needed to go back to Green Bay where he called “home”.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO