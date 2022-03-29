ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoreboard roundup — 3/28/22

wsjmsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:. Toronto 115, Boston 112 (OT)...

www.wsjmsports.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
100.7 WITL

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
NHL
The Blade

Toledo native VanSlooten plays in McDonald's All-American Game

Toledo native Grace VanSlooten competed in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday night in Chicago. VanSlooten, who attended Notre Dame Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, came off the bench to score three points in 17 minutes. She added four rebounds and dished out an assist for the East team, which beat the West 95-75.
TOLEDO, OH
Reuters

NHL roundup: Avs edge Flames in battle of division leaders

2022-03-30 05:35:02 GMT+00:00 - Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference's top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach...
NHL
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Shocks Fans With Pregnancy News

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are reeling after the shocking reveal that cast member Memphis was pregnant. This show's season has followed Memphis as she journeyed to Tunisia to meet her online suitor Hamza, and the two wed after two weeks. On Sunday's episode, Memphis...
TV & VIDEOS
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

The Kraken bounced back from Saturday's loss with a revenge win over the Kings Monday. Just two days ago, the Kraken fell 4-2 to a Los Angeles Kings team that shut down the Seattle transition game with a 1-3-1 formation and prevented the creation of notable or sustained offense. But this Kraken squad heeded the challenge from their head coach and came out on Monday and played faster with quick ups and rush attempts that broke through the Kings' defense, and when they didn't have the puck, Seattle found a way to stymie and frustrate the Kings. All of this resulted in a statement 6-1 road win.
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Kings | March 28

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol and his squad have the chance to learn from Saturday's competitive game with the Kings and put it to work right away. The same two teams drop the puck at 7:30 in LA Monday. "In the first period, we spent too much time defending," Hakstol said...
NHL
NHL

Kings honor McLellan for 1,000 games

Former NHL player is 31st coach to reach milestone. Kings honor Todd McLellan for coaching in his 1,000th NHL game, which includes 7 years with the Sharks, 4 with the Oilers and 2 with the Kings. 02:07 •. Todd McLellan coached in his 1,000th NHL game when the Los Angeles...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
ESPN

Gary Bettman: Cap manipulation not a big problem in NHL

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman downplayed the league's appetite for implementing a postseason salary cap, saying he doesn't consider teams' usage of long-term injury reserve a "front-burner issue." "Nobody in that room [of NHL general managers] believes that it's being abused," Bettman said Tuesday as the league's annual...
NHL
NHL

Canes Acquire Reunanen From Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov. "Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth...
NHL

