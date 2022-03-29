Scoreboard roundup — 3/28/22

The Kraken bounced back from Saturday's loss with a revenge win over the Kings Monday. Just two days ago, the Kraken fell 4-2 to a Los Angeles Kings team that shut down the Seattle transition game with a 1-3-1 formation and prevented the creation of notable or sustained offense. But this Kraken squad heeded the challenge from their head coach and came out on Monday and played faster with quick ups and rush attempts that broke through the Kings' defense, and when they didn't have the puck, Seattle found a way to stymie and frustrate the Kings. All of this resulted in a statement 6-1 road win.

