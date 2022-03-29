ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'Fantastic Beasts' star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct at Hawaii karaoke bar

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Ezra Miller.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • Actor Ezra Miller was arrested at a Hawaii bar on Sunday night, police said.
  • Miller became "agitated" when people started karaoke, and was "yelling obscenities," police said.
  • Police said Miller was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested on Sunday night after an incident in a Hawaii karaoke bar, police said.

The Hawaii Police Department said on Facebook that Miller was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The police said they responded to a "report of disorderly patron" in a bar, and that Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

Miller, who is non-binary, then "began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense)," the police said.

"The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Miller's bail was set at $500, which was paid, and they were later released, police said.

Ezra Miller stars as Credence Barebone in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

They were played the Flash in "Justice League," and starred in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "We Need to Talk About Kevin."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

