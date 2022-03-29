ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCreery thinking big for Insinuendo

The Tattersalls Gold Cup is a potential next port of call for Insinuendo after pushing Classic heroine Mother Earth all the way at the Curragh on Saturday.

A winner at Group Three and Group Two level for Willie McCreery last season, Insinuendo made a promising start to the new campaign when beaten just three-quarters of a length by last year’s 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth off level weights in the Park Express Stakes.

While Aidan O’Brien mentioned the Lockinge at Newbury as a possible target for the winner, McCreery is keen to keep his charge on home soil for the time being.

A return to the Curragh for the Tattersalls Gold Cup on May 22 could be on the agenda if ground conditions are in her favour.

McCreery said: “It was her first run of the season and we were very happy with her. She came out of the race well and we’re looking onwards and upwards.

“Ideally you’d have loved someone to have given her a lead the other day. She had to do all her own donkey work and it’s hard to beat a genuine Group One filly making your own pace.

“The whole idea this year is to try and get her Group One placed and see where we are from there.

“I’m not sure where we’ll go next – it depends on the ground really. The ground is after changing from soft to very good here in the last couple of weeks, so hopefully we get some Irish weather again.

“If we can get some cut in the ground that would open up more options. The Tattersalls Gold Cup is an option for her if the ground comes right for her, definitely.”

