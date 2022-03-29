Sheriff And Two Others Indicted

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO