Van Zandt County, TX

Sheriff And Two Others Indicted

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Van Zandt County grand jury returned a criminal indictment for the Van Zandt County sheriff and...

Dana Kelley
19h ago

I feel that a law enforcement officer should be held to a higher standard since they gave oath to protect and serve....that includes protecting and serving inmates. A misdemeanor charge is a slap on the wrist.

(ONE)
19h ago

Not all but definitely some people use their credible titles to deceive others, like devils wearing friendly mask.

