ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Conn's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.6 million. The The Woodlands, Texas-based...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Paychex stock jumps toward 3-month high after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Paychex Inc. PAYX, -1.46% surged 1.9% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the human resources outsourcing services company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year growth outlook, as record new sales revenue was coupled with high levels of client retention. Net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 increased to $430.7 million, or $1.19 a share, from $350.5 million, or 97 cents a share. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.15 from 96 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05. Revenue grew 14.8% to $1.28 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.22 billion, while total expenses rose 10.9% to $713.2 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised it growth outlook for adj. EPS to 22.5% to 23.0% from 18% to 20% and for revenue to 12% to 13% from 10% to 11%. The current FactSet consensus for EPS of $3.63 implies 19.4% growth and for revenue of $4.50 billion implies 11.0% growth. The stock has lost 2.9% year to date, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 5.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.22. Revenue was up $88.53...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Trulieve profit falls short of estimates as it books charges related to Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, -1.05% TRUL, -1.47% posted weaker-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as it booked charges and costs related to the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation which closed last October. The Tallahassee, Florida-based company swung to a loss of $71.5 million, or 49 cents a share, in the quarter, after earnings of $3.0 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding $73.3 million of non-recurring fair value of inventory step up, and transaction, acquisition and integration charges linked to the Harvest deal, the company had per-share earnings of 1 cent, below the 19 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 81% to $305.3 million. The FactSet consensus was changed after the numbers were released to $304.3 million from $381 million. The company added 58 dispensaries in the quarter, including 49 that came with Harvest. It now operates 162 retail dispensaries and has more than 4 million sq. feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the U.S. Trulieve is now expecting 2022 revenue to range from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.8 billion. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 52% in the last 12 months, while the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Chewy stock tumbles as earnings highlight supply and cost pressures

Shares of Chewy Inc. were tumbling in after-hours trading Tuesday after the online purveyor of pet products fell short of expectations with its latest results, citing cost pressures and negative impacts on supply. The company recorded a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $63.6 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: Safe-T Q4 Earnings

Safe-T Gr SFET reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Safe-T Gr missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $2.48 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Soligenix Q4 Earnings

Soligenix SNGX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $33.33 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q4 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 19.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Allied Esports's Earnings Outlook

Allied Esports AESE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Allied Esports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Allied Esports bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MillerKnoll Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Beats Profit Expectation

MillerKnoll Inc MLKN reported third-quarter net sales growth of 74.3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, +20.3% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.03 billion. The company stated that sales growth continued to be constrained due to global supply chain and labor supply disruptions and impacted net sales by ~$34 million during the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Elbit Systems Q4 Earnings

Elbit Systems ESLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 02:43 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Elbit Systems beat estimated earnings by 13.23%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.89. Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crown ElectroKinetics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Crown ElectroKinetics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Micron stock jumps as FYQ2 results, outlook top expectations

Memory-chip giant Micron Technology this afternoon reported fiscal Q2 revenue and profit that both easily topped Wall Street analysts' expectations, and an outlook that was higher as well. The report sent Micron shares up 4% in late trading. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra remarked that the company's "excellent second quarter results exceeded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy