Energy Industry

Oil rises from one-week lows, but China COVID cases and Russia/Ukraine peace talks keep sentiment fragile

By Adam Morgan McCarthy
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APcVC_0esqR4UT00
Oil field in Sea of Okhotsk. Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images
  • Brent crude rose almost 1% on Tuesday, paring some of the previous day's losses.
  • Saudi Arabia will raise its selling prices for Asian buyers, a sign it is bullish on demand, despite rising Chinese COVID cases.
  • COVID cases have caused lockdowns in several major Chinese cities, which risks cutting demand for oil

