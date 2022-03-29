Finnish Heritage, Part 2: The Salolampi Finnish Language Village

The assessments of malnutrition in adults with MUST or NRS-2002 criteria do not give a detailed insight into the sufficiency of micronutrients. Sufficiency assessment of essential micronutrients on the individual level can be achieved only with laboratory measurements. The aim of this study was to estimate long-term trends in micronutrient sufficiency in the Finnish population with regards to gender and sex covariates. We retrieved from the clinical laboratory database (n"‰="‰67,236) all results on whole blood Magnesium, (B-Mg), Manganese (B-Mn), Zinc (B-Zn), Selenium (B-Se) and Copper from erythrocytes (E-Cu) and fasting serum Î²-carotenes (fS-BKarot), vitamin A (fS-A-vit), coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone, fS-Q10) and serum vitamin D (S-D-25) from the database of clinical laboratory Mineraalilaboratorio Mila Oy from the years 1987"“2020. A weak positive linear trend is seen for B-Mg, B-Zn and ln(fS-Q10) both for children and adults, but a moderate linear positive trend was observed for ln(S-D-25) based on correlation between calendar year and ln(S-D-25), R"‰="‰0.44 and 0.41, p"‰<"‰0.001 for adults and children, respectively. Laboratory database is helpful to monitor the nutritional public policy to prevent hidden malnutrition in the society.

