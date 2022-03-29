ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AS Monaco enter cryptocurrency space via Capital Block partnership

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d8ZZ_0esqQWlh00

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French club AS Monaco announced on Tuesday a partnership with Capital Block to develop NFTs (non-fungible tokens), marking the latest foray of a soccer team into the world of cryptocurrency and digital coins.

"This is a first for French football since AS Monaco will be the first club to work with an NFT consultancy, which will enable the Monegasque club to acquire an inside knowledge of the NFT market and thus create a successful and sustainable offering," said Capital Block CEO Tim Mangnall in a statement.

A growing number of leading clubs around the world have launched digital coins, as the sport faces slumping revenues due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fan tokens are a form of cryptocurrency that allow holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs.

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) said Lionel Messi's signing-on fee would include some of its own cryptocurrency fan tokens. read more

Similar to bitcoin and other digital currencies, fan tokens can be traded on exchanges. They also share in common with other cryptocurrencies a tendency for wild price swings, leading some regulators to issue warnings to investors about digital assets.

Supporters are divided over the topic.

Some appreciate the novel way to engage with their teams and help make decisions, even if only on small-time matters such as the song played at matches after a goal is scored or images used on social media.

Others dismiss the tokens as superficial participation that adds to the already growing costs of following their teams.

AS Monaco, who have won eight Ligue 1 titles and were runners-up in the 2004 Champions League final, are currently seventh in the league.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Benzinga

This Crypto Is Looking To Connect The Ethereums Or Solanas Of The World

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Smart contract platforms are often said to be some of the most exciting projects in the cryptocurrency market today. They could have the potential to truly revolutionize the economy from the everyday functioning of increasingly sophisticated smart homes — allowing your Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Alexa to reach her full potential — to democratizing financial markets, removing the need for 3rd parties that act as gatekeepers or charge hefty fees.
MARKETS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Capital Block#French#Nft#Monegasque
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Benzinga

Is Tesla Still Plugged into Bitcoin?

The prices of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, the most popular of the lot, have been highly volatile in recent months due to conflicting regulatory signs and rising interest rates. Despite the massive sell-off of digital tokens, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO º is among those who are still bullish on digital currencies. As...
STOCKS
Reuters

El Salvador turns to Binance for help on bitcoin adoption

SAN SALVADOR, March 23 (Reuters) - El Salvador is seeking support from cryptocurrency exchange Binance for its implementation of bitcoin as legal tender and the issuance of bitcoin bonds, the Central American country's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday. Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao is visiting El...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Warns of Cryptocurrency's Dystopian Potential

In a recent feature for TIME, 28-year-old Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin expressed his concerns about the cryptocurrency world he had a hand in creating. While cryptocurrency continues to soar in volume and in value, Buterin shares with TIME that he feels mixed emotions, experiencing both “pride and dread.” Buterin understands the consequences of Ethereum, which has made many unfathomably rich, while also pumping pollutants into the air. The digital currency has also aided and abated those who wanted to avoid tax, as well as became a vehicle for money laundering and scams.
MARKETS
pymnts

Terra Buys $135M in Bitcoin for UST Stablecoin Reserve

Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of the company behind the Terra blockchain, confirmed it had bought over $1 billion in bitcoin since the end of January, Bloomberg wrote. That includes $135 million in four purchases Monday (March 28). Kwon said the Bitcoin address used by the Luna Foundation Guard, out...
STOCKS
PC Magazine

Gaming-Focused Blockchain Provider Loses Over $622 Million in Hack

A gaming-focused blockchain is reporting what might be the new record holder for largest cryptocurrency hack in history. The incident involves the Ronin Network, an "Ethereum-linked sidechain" from Vietnamese developer Sky Mavis, which has been using the technology for a Pokemon-style game called Axie Infinity. The blockchain is now reporting it’s lost over $620 million in Ethereum and USD Coin due to an apparent hack.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy