The New Rules of Sun Care Are Inclusive and Joyful—And We’re Here For It

So it's spring, and you want to take care of your skin as you prepare to spend a lot more time outdoors in the coming months. But here's the catch: Much of the skin-care guidance out there basically recommends avoiding the sun at all costs.

So how are you supposed to enjoy fun-in-the-sun season, without stressing about your skin? No surprise—it's all about balance, aka finding a sun-care routine that prioritizes your skin health while also allowing you to make the most of sunny season.

That's why Josie Maran is on a mission to redefine the rules of sun care, and fans of the brand are loving it—including body-positivity advocate Candace Molatore, who is all about promoting inclusivity, joy, and beauty you can feel good about.

"I’m not necessarily laying out in direct sunlight, but I think measured time outdoors enjoying yourself with sunscreen on is totally acceptable and beneficial for your mental health," Molatore says. And Josie Maran herself completely agrees.

"I encourage everyone I know to enjoy being in nature and in the sun," says Josie Maran, founder and CEO of Josie Maran skin care. "As much as we love nature, we should also learn from it, and be like plants that have built-in sun protection so they can love the sun." How do you achieve this level of UV ray defense, exactly? A solid sunscreen (with some established sun-care routine rules), of course.

Maran actually studied plants in order to create the new Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33—a mineral sunscreen that taps microsperse technology, which according to Maran, helps the formula spread 100 percent evenly on your skin, and creates a fresh, dewy finish. "It leaves skin feeling like it doesn’t even have SPF on," Maran adds, making it easy to check off the sun-care routine rule of wearing sunscreen daily.

Below, both Molatore and Maran are sharing their new rules for sun care that combine spending quality time outside with good skin health—because tbh, what's the point of warm weather if you can't take some time to enjoy mother nature for yourself?

Keep scrolling for the new rules for acing your sun-care routine this sunny season.

1. Soak up the sun...yes, really

Not only does the sun provide vitamin D, but getting outside also helps your body feel more relaxed, says Maran. And honestly, what's better than the feeling of the sun on your face on a warm day? (We'll wait.)

"While I do think it’s important to pay attention to how much time you’re spending in the sun, I get quite a mood boost from time spent outdoors, especially in the summertime," Molatore says. "If you’re mindful about how you’re in the sun, applying your sunscreen, staying hydrated, etc., there’s no need to completely hide away from time outside living your best life—especially in the summer." Moderation (and SPF!) is always key.

2. Embrace mineral

There's no waiting around for the sun to go down to enjoy your spring and summer plans, so calling on the right kind of sunscreen to keep you protected is key. This brings us to Maran's second rule of sun care: opting for a mineral sunscreen (that uses actual ingredients to block out UV rays versus a chemical sunscreen that filters out damaging rays).

In Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33, you'll find zinc oxide which provides UVA (the type of rays that contribute to aging) protection along with titanium dioxide to provide UVB (burning) protection, as well as Josie Maran's signature 100% Pure Argan Oil—which delivers vitamin E and essential fatty acids to your skin to help lock in moisture.

Worried about the usual white residue of mineral sunscreen? Don't be. One of Molatore's favorite qualities of Get Even Sun Milk is the way it seamlessly blends. "As someone with more melanated skin, I tend to avoid anything that leaves a white cast or blue hue on the skin," she says. "The Get Even Sun Milk sinks in and leaves a silky, bouncy feel to the skin thanks to the hydrating properties of the argan oil. It also smells amazing!"

That blending is a result of the Milk Microsperse Technology, which uses tiny particles to create a thinner, more even layer on the skin, rather than traditional mineral sunscreens that rely on standard emulsion technology and heavy mineral particles that can feel thick, Maran says. "Imagine pea sized particles instead of a beach ball absorbing into your skin," she says. Now that's the visual we needed.

3. Remember to reapply

The same way Maran used real-life plants as a source of inspo for creating her SPF, Molatore uses her houseplants as everyday reminders to maintain her sunscreen routine, and honestly we think it's genius. "If your plants are thriving and catching those rays inside your home, so is your skin," she Molatore says.

So, if you are going to be in the sun all day (or in your house with sunlight pouring through the windows), Maran suggests setting a timer for reapplying your SPF so you aren't guessing when your skin could use its next layer of protection. "Also, check in on if your skin is reacting negatively," she says. "Your body knows you best!"

At the end of the day, this season's sun-care rules are centered on having fun in the sun in the safest way possible for your skin—so you can stay glowing from the inside out.

