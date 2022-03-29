ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man injured, several cars hit by gunfire in southeast Atlanta

WSB Radio
 1 day ago
Shooting investigation Jonesboro and Lakewood

ATLANTA — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that injured a man and damaged several cars in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

Officers responded to the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Police told Channel 2 that they found a 62-year-old man wounded in his car.

Investigators believe he was in a car alone when he was shot and crashed into a decorative pole when he was injured.

Atlanta police said two other drivers at the scene and told officers their cars were also hit by gunfire.

Those drivers were not injured in the shooting. Police said the 62-year-old victim was taken to the hospital alert and breathing.

ATLANTA, GA
