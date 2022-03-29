Homeowners preparing for golf patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- People are cleaning, painting, and freshening up their landscape to prepare for their Masters Week guests. One women who rents her home out every year, buys brand new towels and linens for her the people staying in her house.

Many of these homes have been booked for Masters Week- some up to a year in advance. Rent can be up to $1,000 a night.

Some people NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers spoke with, said they have been working on their homes since February, to prepare for their Masters Week guests.

With round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur starting tomorrow, some patrons are already in town and taking up residence.

This year is the first year Dr. Joe Holt of North Augusta has rented his more than 8,000 square foot home. He owns Pine Heights– one of the last remaining buildings of the famed Hampton Terrace Hotel. He said he is renting the rooms in his house at a competitive price to attract guests.

“And we really, we priced it. Hotel rooms were going for $700, $800, $900 a night. So, we went down to, like, $350.”

Gone are the days when people had to rely on hospitality groups to rent their house out. Now, folks are turning to Vrbo and Air BNB. Dr. Joe Holt claims there are perks to going through vacation rental sites.

“With VRBO you get a million dollar liability insurance policy. Which basically means, If you go in and trash my place after I fixed it up, and all that, then that insurance policy I can claim against. If it goes through Air BNB, they have the same policy,” explained Dr. Holt.

Dr. Holt said if all goes well, he will continue to open his home to Master’s and ANWA patrons each year. In the meantime, he plans to take a short break before opening his home to travel nurses.

