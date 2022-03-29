ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, March 29

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1OUS_0esqPc9O00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today is another cold according to Jill Szwed’s weather report . Today’s five things to know feature’s a lawsuit after a student was sexually assaulted on the school bus, a bank robbery in Glens Falls, and the Mechanicville superintendent resigning.

1. Lawsuit after student sexually assaulted on bus

The First Student and Albany Schools are being sued after a student was sexually assaulted on a bus. This comes after a bus monitor allegedly sexually assaulted a student.

First Student and Albany Schools sued after student sexually assaulted on bus

2. Glens Falls Police looking for bank robber

The Glens Falls Police Department is looking for someone who allegedly robbed a bank. Police say the man gave the bank teller a note demanding money.

Suspect sought after Glens Falls bank robbery

3. Judge: Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

A Judge said that there is enough evidence saying Trump committed at least two felonies: obstruction of an official proceeding, a serious charge that has been brought against hundreds of Capitol riot defendants, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Judge rules Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

4. Mechanicville superintendent resigns

Mechanicville Superintendent Bruce Potter has resigned from his position after an undisclosed incident.

Mechanicville superintendent resigns position

5. Albany man arrested for weekend shooting

Police recovered a loaded handgun, and an Albany man was arrested in connection to a weekend shooting.

Arrest made after South Pearl Street shooting

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Woman late for Albany Airport flight tried to board plane on tarmac

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Herkimer County woman is now facing charges- after officials say she ran onto the Albany international airport runway, while trying to catch her flight. The Albany county sheriff's office says this all happened yesterday afternoon- near gate A-3 at the airport. Deputies say Marilyn...
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Mechanicville, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#The First Student#Albany Schools#Capitol#Han
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man stabbed in face in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face. It happened on Monday - just after midnight - on the 400 block of Summit Avenue. The man was taken to Albany Med. Police believe it was a domestic incident.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy