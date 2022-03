ST. LOUIS — 17-year-old Ashley is an active, nurturing, and inquisitive teenager. She enjoys spending time outdoors and loves adventures that include camping and swimming. You can often find Ashley listening to music and hanging out with her four-legged friends. She is a wonderful companion to other children and delights in caring for and playing with little ones. Her favorite colors are pink and blue like the swirls of cotton candy and she says that she could eat meatloaf and cheddar Chex mix at every meal!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO