Ukraine says it retook control of a key city outside Kyiv as Russian forces struggle to seize the capital

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
 1 day ago

A satellite image shows burning buildings in Irpin, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022.

Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

  • Ukraine says its forces retook the city of Irpin from Russian occupiers on Monday.
  • Russia first seized parts of Irpin, located just 13 miles from Kyiv, on March 6.
  • "The occupiers are pushed away from Irpin. Pushed away from Kyiv," President Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine said on Monday it had retaken control of Irpin, a city located 13 miles from the capital of Kyiv.

Large swathes of Irpin were first seized by Russian troops on March 6 , with Ukrainian troops fighting to take back the territory ever since.

On Monday, Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video posted to Telegram that the battle for the city was now over.

"We have good news today, Irpin has been liberated," he said. "We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a similar report later that day, saying: "Irpin was liberated. Well done! I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. The occupiers are pushed away from Irpin. Pushed away from Kyiv."

Markushyn said in a follow-up Telegram post that residents of Irpin must wait to return to their homes in the city, citing the presence of mines.

Though Russia continues to shell major Ukrainian cities, the offensive into Ukraine appears to have slowed in recent days , with Russian forces seemingly focusing their efforts on consolidating areas already under their control.

Russia's defense ministry said Friday that it had achieved its war aims and was now focused on "liberating" the pro-Kremlin Donbas region that is currently occupied by Russian troops.

A senior US defense official also said on Monday that Russian forces had made " no progress " toward its goal of seizing Kyiv.

On Tuesday, senior Russia and Ukrainian officials met in Turkey for the latest round of peace talks, with Zelenskyy saying on Sunday that he was ready to discuss "neutral status" for Ukraine , a key demand of Russia's for an end to the invasion.

President Vladimir Putin had also demanded the demilitarization of Ukraine, but Zelenskyy rejected the idea.

Putin has also demanded that Ukraine be "denazified," but the Financial Times reported Monday that Russia was willing to drop it from its list of cease-fire conditions.

According to the newspaper, Russia is also prepared to allow Ukraine to join the European Union, so long as Ukraine agrees to refrain from developing nuclear weapons, cease trying to join NATO, and never host foreign military bases.

