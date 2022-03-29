ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

AUD parking improvements added to Richmond city street contract

By Nicole Tuttle
Voice News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRichmond City Council took a key step towards a new start for an old building on March 21, approving a change order to the Seymour Street contract to include AUD parking upgrades. “It is nice to see that we are in a position that we can afford to do...

