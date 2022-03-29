Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Camp; Titus; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Smith, southeastern Wood, Upshur, southeastern Titus, Camp and west central Gregg Counties through 800 AM CDT At 711 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hainesville to 6 miles north of Tyler. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tyler, Mount Pleasant, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Midway, Rocky Mound, Red Springs, Perryville and Roeder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
