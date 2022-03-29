ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Midwest hotel firm scouts sites for Boca Raton headquarters, plans Marriott in Hollywood

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

A hotel development firm from Indianapolis, Indiana, is joining the march of northern companies relocating to South Florida with plans to set up a second headquarters in Boca Raton, a company executive said Monday.

MHG Hotels has also asked Hollywood to consider a proposal for a 112-room Courtyard by Marriott that would be built in the Broward County city’s downtown area next year.

In a telephone interview, company vice president Neal Patel, whose parents started their hotel business after migrating from India in the 1980s, said the company intends to employ up to 25 people at a “second headquarters” in Boca Raton. The company is now exploring potential sites to lease.

“We’re building a house there, we’re all relocating there,” Patel said of his family. The reasons: more business opportunities, a bigger market and great weather.

He said MHG would move its accounting, development and several other departments to Boca Raton while others would remain in Indianapolis. The transition “will probably be by the end of the year,” Patel said.

Another downtown hotel for Hollywood

The proposed Courtyard by Marriott would be located at 1926-1934 Tyler Street, north of Hollywood Boulevard, according to the company’s application with a city technical committee. The neighborhood now consists of several understated commercial buildings that would be leveled to make way for the project.

The proposed completion date for the 13-story hotel would be in 2023. The company expects to draw a mix of business and leisure travelers, but wants to focus on the latter market, Patel said.

Founded with one hotel more than 20 years ago by Sanjay and Ranjan Patel, MHG Hotels currently operates 17 hotels that are mostly in the Midwest, but also runs a Fairfield hotel in Deerfield Beach. Another seven properties are in the developmental pipeline, Neal Patel said.

The company maintains franchise affiliations with Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotel Group, Choice Hotels International, La Quinta, and Wyndham, according to the company website.

The company is also in the storage business, and expects to embark on the construction of multi-family projects, Patel said. “We’re getting ready to break ground on our first one in Bloomington, [Indiana],” he said.

Despite COVID-19, inflation, and war in Europe, Patel said the company is optimistic about the prospects for its hotel business.

“We’re hoping inflation comes under control here soon,” he said. “We survived COVID. We’re pretty bullish on the hotel market.”

The technical advisory committee is scheduled to review the hotel plans on April 4.

