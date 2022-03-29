Just opened: Alpana comes home to the Gold Coast neighborhood, among 8 new restaurants in Chicago

The dining room of Alpana, the new restaurant by former "Check, Please!" host Alpana Singh. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Alpana Singh — the renown sommelier perhaps best recognized as the host of the Emmy Award-winning Chicagoland restaurant review show “Check, Please!” — just opened Alpana restaurant in Chicago on March 21.

“We feature wine inspired cuisine,” Singh said.

She owns the restaurant in the Gold Coast neighborhood with business partner Matt Fisher. Their chef is Juan Chavez, who has worked with Fisher for 20 years. Singh leads the wine program, and also created the food menu, including dessert.

“There are two things I’m trying to accomplish with the menu,” Singh said. “First and foremost, the restaurant is a neighborhood restaurant. I live five blocks away from the restaurant, and I’ve lived in the Gold Coast for over 10 years.”

The neighborhood is a destination for special-occasion splurges and splashy steakhouses, but Singh said she’d like to see that reputation evolve.

“Those sort of neighborhood restaurants have left, because with rent so high, you have to do big-ticket items,” she said, mentioning the loss of Bistro Zinc and Big Bowl. “And that’s why Bistronomic is so popular, because it’s kind of a neighborhood jewel.”

Singh opened her first restaurant, The Boarding House, with Bistronomic’s partners, including Fisher, in 2012.

“I really wanted to celebrate that neighborhood spirit with this restaurant, which is also one of the reasons I named it after myself,” Singh said. “Because I’m one of the neighbors, it’s just Alpana’s.”

During their soft open, a few early fan-favorite dishes emerged.

“People love that polenta ($16),” Singh said. “It’s a polenta with the Parmesan fonduta and truffled mushrooms.”

Another favorite item has now appeared on the menu at three of her restaurants.

“The Brussels sprouts crostini was originally developed in 2014 for Seven Lions,” said Singh, who also offered the dish at Terra & Vine, opened in 2016. Originally made with burrata, it’s now ricotta with endive, toasted hazelnuts and apple saba, the sweet -yet-tart Italian condiment.

The pistachio pesto ($18) with tubular garganelli pasta and feta has also become a surprise hit to her.

But you can’t talk to Singh without asking for a wine pairing, which she shares with her signature confident yet approachable style.

“For the polenta, we have two chardonnays by the glass,” she said. “We have a Raeburn chardonnay ($14), with the creaminess and butteriness and the truffles, it’s just so beautiful. An alternative pairing for that is a Chablis ($21).”

The 2018 Domaine de l’Enclos is a smaller winemaker from Chablis, France.

“Another focus with the wine list is to feature producers that are actively working to combat climate change,” Singh said. “So the entire wine list is either organic, biodynamic or sustainable.”

For dessert she had to have a butterscotch budino, specifically for its wine pairing.

“I purposely put on butterscotch just so that I can pair it with tawny port,” she said.

The pudding features hazelnut chocolate gianduja crumble, salted caramel and whipped cream.

“What’s interesting about tawny port is it should actually be sort of slightly chilled,” Singh said. “If you get a 10-year or 20-year tawny, the nuttiness just amplifies the butterscotch.”

Drinks also include creative and classic cocktails, with and without alcohol. The Zen Garden ($12) mixes muddled cucumber with elderflower and club soda.

When asked about her own favorite dish, Singh thoughtfully mentioned the roasted cauliflower ($24) with farro.

“I have a very strong South Asian following,” she said. “So we wanted to have a menu that people could enjoy, without feeling like they’re sacrificing on flavor.”

The dish is vegetarian and gluten-free.

“It’s got a little mango chutney to bring in some sweetness,” Singh said. “Then vadouvan yogurt, so that curry comes in there, and you just kind of mix it all together. It’s a really, really tasty dish.”

The restaurant seats 90 inside and eventually 90 more on a covered and heated patio.

Singh describes the décor as a wild side of femininity.

“In lieu of your classic photos of the Rat Pack, we’re putting up photos of women that have meant a great deal to me,” she said. “People like Rihanna and Beyoncé and Madonna and Dolly Parton. Women who aren’t afraid to walk their own path.”

Singh renounced her master sommelier title — a prestigious honor few achieve, which requires years of study and a rigorous exam — in solidarity with women accusing an elite wine organization of sexual harassment in 2020. She now describes herself as a retired master sommelier.

“Eighty percent of our staff wants to become a sommelier, or own their own restaurant or own their own bar,” said Singh. “So that is actually my solution to leaving the Court of Master Sommeliers. I felt very guilty benefiting from the title, but then leaving and not offering anything in return as an alternative. This is something that I’m doing to offer a path for education, advancement, and mentorship.”

Her own path has had its challenges. WTTW canceled “Check, Please!” in Chicago last year. All three previous restaurants have closed, most recently Terra & Vine quietly Feb. 21.

“I feel very lucky and privileged to have another swing at bat,” Singh said. “Particularly after the pandemic.”

You can reserve online at the restaurant’s website for dinner now, and lunch or brunch in the coming months.

“I’m being very careful and controlled and measured, because I may not get another chance after this if I don’t get this right,” she said

By the way, if you’re still looking for that Gold Coast panache, you can get a steak at Alpana. The steak au poivre ($56), a 14-ounce boneless rib-eye with peppercorn sauce comes with your choice of side, possibly the crispy fingerling potatoes ($10) with Urfa biber, the smoky and fruity dried Turkish chile pepper, and garlic creme fraiche.

831 N. State St., 312-624-8055, alpanachicago.com

More notable new restaurants, listed in alphabetical order:

Jinsei Motto

Malört maker CH Distillery has become a sushi destination. Jinsei Motto, originally a pop-up by chefs and owners Patrick Bouaphanh and Andrew Choi, officially opened its omakase room at the distillery tasting room in the West Loop Gate neighborhood March 15. The 14-course omakase ($130) can include caviar, Wagyu and bluefin tuna. (The Monterey Bay Aquarium seafood watch guide recommends avoiding bluefin and finding an alternative .) Omakase, by nature, is customized to your preferences.

564 W. Randolph St., 312-884-9602, jinseimotto.com

Liang Crispy Roll

A Chinese chain with over 12,000 locations reportedly worldwide has brought its signature scallion pancake sandwiches to Chinatown. Liang Crispy Roll soft opened March 7 at Chinatown Square mall. The small shared storefront offers just some of the most popular flavors of the snack-sized wraps, including Beijing duck ($9), cumin lamb ($7.50) and crispy lemon shrimp ($7).

2161 S. China Place, 312-285-2972

Pho 2 Noodle Station

Sharing space with a link of the Chinese mega chain Liang Crispy Roll, a local pho mini chain has expanded to Chinatown. Pho 2 Noodle Station soft opened March 7, offering huge bowls of Vietnamese noodle soup. It offers 18 beef soup bowls, from a classic pho filet ($13) to vegan pho chay ($13). But you’ll have to wait for the yet-to-debut super seafood noodle soup ($58.88), topped with a whole lobster, that serves up to four.

2161 S. China Place, 312-295-2952

Splyt N Half Kitchen

A new business on the West Side of the city promises to satisfy, whether you’re looking to indulge in soul food or enjoy a healthy meal. Chef Evey, a former registered nurse who worked in the ICU during the pandemic, opened her debut Black woman-owned shop in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood Feb. 28. She offers catfish nuggets with fries ($13), collard with kale ($4), strawberry shortcake pudding ($5), among dishes that look both healthy and soulful.

5815 W. Madison St., 773-543-4000, splytnhalfkitchen.net

The Brewed

If life without coffee seems scary, then dive into a new horror-themed coffeehouse on the Northwest Side. The Brewed, by owners including partners from the closed Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, began pouring in Avondale on March 15. They offer drip ($3) and pour-over coffee ($5), plus the highly coveted Sugar Moon Bakery sweets and savories.

2843 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-697-7542, thebrewedcoffee.com

Union

From the team behind the critically acclaimed Lardon comes a sister beer bar next door. Union celebrated its opening in Logan Square on March 21. The seasonal menu features fried olives ($8), a bresaola tartine ($16), and the Union cheeseburger ($18) with an 8-ounce brisket patty, bone marrow aioli and crispy Yukon Gold potatoes.

2202 N. California Ave., 773-697-7788, unionlogansquare

In other restaurant news:

Tank Kitchen & Bar , from the owners of Tank Noodle — subjects of a federal investigation that led to $700,000 in back wages for 60 people that started with one employee who was betrayed by city and state agencies for two years — opened a second location in the Old Irving Park neighborhood March 11.

4706 W. Irving Park Road, 708-677-0252, tankkitchenandbar.com

