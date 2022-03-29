Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (March-21-27): Archbishop Curley’s Ryan Edmonds and Century’s Caroline Little

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, baseball

The senior pitcher-third baseman proved clutch at the plate and on the mound last week in leading the No. 4 Friars (6-3) to four wins. In a 3-2 win at Fallston on March 21, Edmonds delivered the game-winning home run in the top of the seventh to finish a day during which he drove in two runs and scored twice. In Saturday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference opener against defending champion Gilman, the right-hander got the start and pitched six innings in a 5-1 win. He allowed one run, giving up five hits and striking out seven. The George Mason commit is batting .333.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Caroline Little, Century, lacrosse

The senior midfielder was the driving force behind the No. 12 Knights opening the season with two big wins last week. In a 21-9 win over No. 11 Dulaney, Little finished with six goals and two assists, while adding four draw controls and five ground balls. On Friday, Century claimed a 22-1 win over Patterson Mill with Little accounting for three goals, two assists, three draw controls and three ground balls. A standout who has played varsity since her freshman year, Little has committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Previous winners

March 14-20: Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, lacrosse (boys sport); Annabelle Jackson, Maryvale Prep, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 7-13: Donovan Young, Gilman, track and field (boys sport); Da’Brya Clark, Poly, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 28-March 6: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling (boys sport); Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boys sport); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girls sport)

Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boys sport); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boys sport); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boys sport); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boys sport); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boys sport); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boys sport); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boys sport); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boys sport); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boys sport); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boys sport); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girls sport)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girls sport)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boys sport); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girls sport)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boys sport); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girls sport)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boys sport); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girls sport)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boys sport); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boys sport); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boys sport); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boys sport); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boys sport); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girls sport)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boys sport); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girls sport)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.