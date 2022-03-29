ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (March-21-27): Archbishop Curley’s Ryan Edmonds and Century’s Caroline Little

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, baseball

The senior pitcher-third baseman proved clutch at the plate and on the mound last week in leading the No. 4 Friars (6-3) to four wins. In a 3-2 win at Fallston on March 21, Edmonds delivered the game-winning home run in the top of the seventh to finish a day during which he drove in two runs and scored twice. In Saturday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference opener against defending champion Gilman, the right-hander got the start and pitched six innings in a 5-1 win. He allowed one run, giving up five hits and striking out seven. The George Mason commit is batting .333.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Caroline Little, Century, lacrosse

The senior midfielder was the driving force behind the No. 12 Knights opening the season with two big wins last week. In a 21-9 win over No. 11 Dulaney, Little finished with six goals and two assists, while adding four draw controls and five ground balls. On Friday, Century claimed a 22-1 win over Patterson Mill with Little accounting for three goals, two assists, three draw controls and three ground balls. A standout who has played varsity since her freshman year, Little has committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Previous winners

March 14-20: Michael Weisshaar, Spalding, lacrosse (boys sport); Annabelle Jackson, Maryvale Prep, lacrosse (girls sport)

March 7-13: Donovan Young, Gilman, track and field (boys sport); Da’Brya Clark, Poly, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 28-March 6: AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, wrestling (boys sport); Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 21-27: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball (girls sport)

Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boys sport); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girls sport)

Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boys sport); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boys sport); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boys sport); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boys sport); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boys sport); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girls sport)

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boys sport); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boys sport); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boys sport); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girls sport)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boys sport); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boys sport); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girls sport)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boys sport); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girls sport)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girls sport)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boys sport); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girls sport)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boys sport); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girls sport)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boys sport); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girls sport)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boys sport); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boys sport); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girls sport)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boys sport); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boys sport); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boys sport); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girls sport)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boys sport); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girls sport)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boys sport); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girls sport)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

