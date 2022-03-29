As warehouses rise and thrive across Connecticut, this town’s residents are pressing for a moratorium on building

Windsor, Ct. - 03/28/2022 - The Amazon Fulfillment Center at 801 Day Hill Road holds a reported 1.5 million square feet of work space. A new center under construction in Windsor on Kennedy Road will hod a reported 3.6 million square feet of work space. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

With warehouse distribution centers becoming a bigger part of Connecticut’s economy, South Windsor next week may adopt a one-year moratorium against any new ones.

Longtime resident Kathy Kerrigan says the town needs to ban new freight depots and fulfillment centers until planners can write zoning rules to keep them from damaging the community.

“The town has reached a tipping point — the cumulative effect of multiple warehouse-type facilities is catching up with us,” Kerrigan told the planning and zoning commission last week.

“I’m not against growth,” she said. “I’m worried about the dramatic negative changes that residents seem to be experiencing in a relatively short amount of time. Traffic congestion and noise are beginning to affect neighborhoods all across town.”

Kerrigan in January called on the planning and zoning commission to pass a one-year ban; it began a hearing on the idea last week and will resume it on April 5.

Builders have put up a series of warehouses and fulfillment centers over the past decade, and Kerrigan said the result is higher truck traffic and around-the-clock elevation in road noise.

A moratorium would give planners time to consider whether large warehouses are the best use of South Windsor’s remaining industrial land, Kerrigan said. They could also examine what neighboring towns are doing with warehouse proposals, and study exactly what financial benefits the town gets from those facilities, she said.

In the past 13 years, the town has approved seven major warehouses — Coca Cola, Aldi’s, FedEx, Amazon, Mobis, Vistar and Home Depot — that created 2.2 million square feet of buildings covering more than 280 acres.

“All too often these warehouse facilities are built by people who don’t live here, who have no stake in our quality of life and who have no reason to care about the well-being of the residents,” Kerrigan said.

In a letter, resident Derrick Butler called on the commission to pass the moratorium.

“The high volume of truck traffic that these sites produce is not safe,” he wrote. “Trailer drivers are running in many cases through neighborhoods and parking in ‘no parking’ zones. This is created by insufficient staging areas at the facilities.”

South Windsor is just one of the Connecticut communities seeing growth in fulfillment centers and warehouses; most of the towns near Bradley International Airport got more in the past 20 years.

Ahold Delhaize USA, parent of Stop & Shop, opened million-square-foot warehouses in Plainville and Manchester last year, while Amazon has mega-centers in Windsor and North Haven and plans another in the Naugatuck Valley this year.

Developers typically promote giant distribution centers as creators of jobs and tax revenue, and on Monday afternoon Indeed.com listed 1,708 warehouse jobs across Connecticut.

Hiring in retail and in Connecticut’s broad web of warehouses powered a surge in employment in February, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

But Kerrigan noted that new facilities are heavily automated. In addition, South Windsor hasn’t studied precisely how much new revenue its seven warehouses have generated, she said. Multi-year tax abatements make it difficult to quantify, she said.

“I wonder to what degree the taxpayers of South Windsor are subsidizing these facilities?” she said.

South Windsor is attractive for large-scale developers because there is relatively flat former farmland and convenient access to I-84, I-291 and I-91, she said. The town also strives to maintain a reputation of being “business friendly,” and is commonly rewarding warehouse developers with tax breaks that she called generous.

Virginia Macro of Main Street urged the commission to pass the moratorium, saying the disturbance from worsening truck traffic is relentless.

“The noise and pollution from the army of trucks flowing onto and off of Sullivan Avenue is constant,” she said.

The commission voted to continue its hearing until April 5.