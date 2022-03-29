Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov visits Mariupol, promoted by Putin: Reports

Ramzan Kadyrov, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top strongmen , reportedly paid an unexpected visit to Ukraine on Monday, and a Chechen official claimed the ruler of Russia's Chechen Republic has had his military rank elevated.

Kadyrov was reportedly in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol to boost the morale of Russian combat forces. The Chechen leader claimed he traveled with a small delegation from his republic to deliver new uniforms and humanitarian aid to troops and to "get acquainted with the detailed action plan" of Russian forces in the city.

"Friends, the city of Mariupol daily receives liberators represented by the Russian armed forces. Today I decided to pay an unexpected visit there together with my dear NEPHEWS," Kadyrov said on Telegram on Monday, rattling off a list of Chechen officials who reportedly made the trip. "At the moment, most of the city is under the control of the Russian armed forces."

A Russian state news agency published an alleged photo from the trip showing Kadyrov posing with 20 Chechen fighters and a Russian lawmaker. Behind them is a Russian flag and two flags of the Chechen Republic — one bearing Kadyrov's likeness.

"Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in Mariupol to raise the fighting spirit of our fighters," Chechnya's National Politics Minister Akhmed Dudayev told the state media outlet.

Dudayev added that the 45-year-old Chechen leader has been promoted by Putin to the rank of general lieutenant. Kadyrov was previously a general major.

A video reportedly from Kadyrov's visit showed him shaking hands with a man Russian media claimed to be Russian Lt. Gen. Andrey Mordvichev. Ukrainian officials claimed on March 23 that Mordvichev had been killed .

Kadyrov previously claimed to be in Ukraine on March 14, when he shared a video of himself in uniform and reviewing plans with soldiers. He said the video was from Hostomel, an airfield near Kyiv captured by Russia early in the invasion.

Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for 15 years and has been sanctioned by the United States for his long record of human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings.