ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov visits Mariupol, promoted by Putin: Reports

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

Ramzan Kadyrov, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top strongmen , reportedly paid an unexpected visit to Ukraine on Monday, and a Chechen official claimed the ruler of Russia's Chechen Republic has had his military rank elevated.

Kadyrov was reportedly in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol to boost the morale of Russian combat forces. The Chechen leader claimed he traveled with a small delegation from his republic to deliver new uniforms and humanitarian aid to troops and to "get acquainted with the detailed action plan" of Russian forces in the city.

"Friends, the city of Mariupol daily receives liberators represented by the Russian armed forces. Today I decided to pay an unexpected visit there together with my dear NEPHEWS," Kadyrov said on Telegram on Monday, rattling off a list of Chechen officials who reportedly made the trip. "At the moment, most of the city is under the control of the Russian armed forces."

A Russian state news agency published an alleged photo from the trip showing Kadyrov posing with 20 Chechen fighters and a Russian lawmaker. Behind them is a Russian flag and two flags of the Chechen Republic — one bearing Kadyrov's likeness.

RUSSIAN TROOPS RUN COMMANDER OVER IN TANK FOLLOWING HEAVY LOSSES IN UKRAINE: REPORT

"Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in Mariupol to raise the fighting spirit of our fighters," Chechnya's National Politics Minister Akhmed Dudayev told the state media outlet.

Dudayev added that the 45-year-old Chechen leader has been promoted by Putin to the rank of general lieutenant. Kadyrov was previously a general major.

A video reportedly from Kadyrov's visit showed him shaking hands with a man Russian media claimed to be Russian Lt. Gen. Andrey Mordvichev. Ukrainian officials claimed on March 23 that Mordvichev had been killed .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Kadyrov previously claimed to be in Ukraine on March 14, when he shared a video of himself in uniform and reviewing plans with soldiers. He said the video was from Hostomel, an airfield near Kyiv captured by Russia early in the invasion.

Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for 15 years and has been sanctioned by the United States for his long record of human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chechen Republic#Russian Army#Ukrainian#Russian
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
195K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy