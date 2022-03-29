ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car collides with building, fire hydrant

By Sarah Bean
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into an apartment building Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office said it responded to a scene of a crash at the Olive Hill Apartments on Jefferson Township’s Pawtucket Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that one driver had jumped the curb with their car and collided with the wall of one of the apartment buildings.

The building did not take any structural damage, the Sheriff’s Office said, but photos show a fire hydrant was uprooted in the crash. No arrests have been made at this time.

A fire hydrant uprooted in the crash (Bear Everett, WDTN)

This incident remains under investigation.

