Tommy L. Copas

KINGSPORT – Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr., 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Mooresburg, TN, lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He graduated from Lynn View High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bobby was retired from TN Eastman following 31 of service, where he worked as an Information Systems Coordinator. He was a member of VFW Charles DeWitt Post #3382 and Gravely Ruritan. Bobby spent 50 years involved with recreational sports in the Bloomingdale Community including being a Babe Ruth Baseball District Commissioner for East TN for 24 years. Bobby enjoyed playing golf and taking trips with Kathy. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO