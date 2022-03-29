Tommy L. Copas

KINGSPORT - Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy), 42, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Mandy is a native to Kingsport, TN. Mandy had such a gentle and caring soul, that poured out to everyone that knew her. She had a quiet disposition, and never asked anything of anyone except to show her some love. Her giving heart didn't stop with just her friends and family. Mandy had a tremendous love of any stray animal she could find.
Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie. Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons. He was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down to their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.
Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating.
MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
ROGERSVILLE - Kim Golden Matthews, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 in Rogersville. She graduated from Rogersville High School. She was preceded in death by her father, G.A Golden Jr. She is survived by husband, Glen Matthews; son, Eric (Sarah) Gordon; mother, Phyllis Pruitt Golden; stepchildren,...
KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, March 26, 2022, at The Wexford House. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT – Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr., 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Mooresburg, TN, lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He graduated from Lynn View High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bobby was retired from TN Eastman following 31 of service, where he worked as an Information Systems Coordinator. He was a member of VFW Charles DeWitt Post #3382 and Gravely Ruritan. Bobby spent 50 years involved with recreational sports in the Bloomingdale Community including being a Babe Ruth Baseball District Commissioner for East TN for 24 years. Bobby enjoyed playing golf and taking trips with Kathy. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating. Bryon Fogleman will provide the music.
BLACKWATER, VA - Joyce Ann Horton, 58, of the Fairview Community of Blackwater, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She loved the Lord with everything in her and put her faith and trust in...
KINGSPORT - Donald Wayne Adams, 84, of Kingsport, passed away at Asbury Place Kingsport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Donald Wayne Adams’ full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT - Shirley Lou Skeen, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Roy and Eva (Burton) Russell in Church Hill, on June 6, 1942. Shirley’s final wish was to be cremated. The family will receive...
BLACKWATER, VA - Harold C. Frazier, 91, Blackwater, VA passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
